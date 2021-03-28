Dulce and Napoleón, legendary Mexican singers, separated by a lawsuit

Candy explains that he has not been able to speak with José María Napoleón, due to the conflict he faces with Jaime Sánchez Rosaldo, father of Alessandra Rosaldo, who accused her of breach of contract, by canceling a tour with the singer. Even the interpreter of “Your doll” replied to these statements of the producer with a lawsuit for fraud.

“I don’t talk to Napoleon, I love him very much and he’s my friend, but I don’t talk to Napoleon, obvious reasons, I have a problem with his manager and he is in the middle, so I don’t talk to Napoléon, although he knows that I do. I love a lot, with all my heart, he is a great friend, a great human being ”.

Although the Mexican singer indicates that she is willing to reach an agreement, however, she has not had a positive response from Eugenio Derbez’s father-in-law.

“It is a work problem and we can solve it, that’s it.

“Several times my lawyer approached him, trying to reach a dialogue, but the man decided to go to the magazines and make a scandal instead of looking for us and sitting down to discuss things properly.

“Well, I just had to defend myself, that’s all I did, but I neither hate him, nor do I wish him any harm, nor do I have anything against him, on the contrary, God help him, take care of him and protect him. ”.

Dulce will perform next March 27 in Mexico City with an audience at the ‘Grandiosa’ concert next to Maria Conchita Alonso, Jeanette and Karina, so she tells what has been the secret for this concept to remain in force for a long time 12 years.

“Here there are no immature, capricious girls, here there are no clueless girls who want to feel or invent that they are the queens and the most, here we are women who have already gone through all those stages of insecurity, maturity, we are women who value ourselves, that we respect each other and enjoy each other a lot ”.

Keep reading: Bullying and a secret to his father, the hell that Toni Costa went through to be a dancer