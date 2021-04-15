Duki is truly a Star Boy

Duki has once again surprised his fans. They have been asking him for new music for a long time and he has fulfilled their wishes. The artist has just presented ‘Chico Estrella’, a spectacular song that has become the new preview of his next studio album ‘Desde El Fin del Mundo’.

The Argentine artist has innovated again in this song with a fusion of pop guitars and his own style, in which he mixes various genres, including trap. It is a spectacular mix, which makes this song one of the great hits of the moment. And as expected, the reception of ‘Star Boy’ has been from another planet.

The song ‘Chico Estrella’ talks about the speed at which the artist’s life changed. A radical life change, after a humble young man was surprised by an international success, which has led him to have millions of fans all over the planet. The artist has achieved fame as someone who reaches a star, something that seems impossible, and this is what he talks about in the song.

«Star Boy is coming and I hope you enjoy it very much. This is just starting, but I want to tell you that I finally feel very good about myself, with the music that I am making, and that is the impulse that makes me improve more and more and make better music.. A Breaking From The End Of The World », wrote the artist on his social networks shortly before the launch of this song.

This song, which has become the new advance for their album ‘Desde El Fin Del Mundo’, has been produced by Asan and Yesan. With this new release, Duki once again proves to the whole world that his versatility as an artist has no limits, and that he still has many more successes to reap throughout his career.

In this way, The Argentine artist is still willing to continue the success that has made him that ‘Star Boy’ of which he speaks in this spectacular new song.

And have you heard “Star Boy” by Duki? If we don’t leave you the link so you can listen to it: