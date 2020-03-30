Dukes of Sussex published a final message, Queen Elizabeth would get away with | Instagram

Prince Harry Y Meghan They posted a final message on their SussexRoyal Instagram account on Monday before giving up their responsibilities. real.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, the couple will officially retire as working members of the British royal family.

Although they will remain “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex“they will no longer use their royal highness titles, and will abandon their brand Sussex Royal, leaving your Instagram account and website inactive.

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming ‘, placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth’s natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

A shared post from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:51 PDT

“As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile,” the couple wrote in Instagram. “However, we are sure that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front line, together we can elevate each other to realize the fullness of that promise. “

On Monday, palace officials separately announced that the father of Harry, Prince Carlos, had ended his period of self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Harry Y Meghan they saw him, before he was diagnosed, when they did their last shift on duty at Britain this month.

The couple surprised many, including, apparently, the Queen isabel II, the grandmother of Harry, when they announced in January that they wanted to take on new roles and divide their time between Britain and North America.

Initially they moved in with their young son, Archie, to the western Canadian province of British Columbia, but have reportedly settled in The Angels in the last days. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied those reports.

They plan to spend the next few months focused on family and its existing charities, according to a statement from a spokeswoman. But they are also launching a new non-profit organization focused on sustainable tourism.

“Covid-19 It has presented the world with one of the greatest socio-economic and public health challenges of modern times, “the statement read.” It has also forced one of the greatest changes in human behavior in generations. When restrictions related to the control of pandemic make it easier, the role of responsible tourism to support communities and destinations around the world will be more important than ever. “

The Duke is working closely with each of Travalyst’s partners to better understand how this non-profit organization can aid in global recovery, especially by supporting communities, wildlife and the environment at the same time. “

The Sussex and the royal family agreed to review their situation in one year.

.