Duke of Deception was considered a villain in Wonder Woman 1984

The movie “Wonder Woman 1984” it was the first major release that Warner made simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max platform. This was the great DC Comics movie for 2020 before the pandemic hit, but it had a mixed perception among fans. There are those who love it deeply, and there are those who consider it an average movie.

Part of the novelties that this film brought was the debut in the cinema of the villain Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. The comic book writer Geoff johns was responsible for this script in collaboration with Patty Jenkins, also director of the film. Johns explains that the inclusion of Lord was not fixed from the beginning, and for example, at first they considered placing the villain Duke of Deception / Duke of Deception.

Inside the Making Of report of the domestic version of the film, Geoff Johns reveals that they raised the Duke of Deception initially, however, having placed Ares as the villain of “Wonder Woman” led them to discard the idea for never fall back on the recourse of a villainous god.

At first we had toyed with the idea of ​​using the Duke of Deception, but it seemed to us that we had already made a god in the first one with the God of War. And we didn’t want to be repetitive with another god.

Patty Jenkins agreed with the change and they created a story that conformed to that decade of the 80s marked by greed.

In the comics, this Duke of Deception first appeared in the Earth-2 continuity in Wonder Woman # 2, by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter. The Earth-1 version was introduced in Wonder Woman # 104 by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru. The Duke was a subordinate of Mars or of Ares, depending on the version of the character, reaching him also as a son of Ares, and from the beginning he has been placed as an enemy of Wonder Woman. This version of the character, including his entire story and corresponding appearances, was erased from existence following the collapse of the original Multiverse in the 1985-86 Crisis on Infinite Earths limited series.

Via information | Comic book