Duilio Davino recognizes the effort of Funes Mori to play for the Mexican National Team

Sports director Duilio Davino of the Rayados from Monterrey of the MX League, recognized the effort made by the footballer Rogelio Funes Mori, to be able to defend the shirt of the Mexican team commanded by Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Rogelio already has Mexican children, he has been here for some time, he is fascinated with the Mexican National Team. Internal competition will be a pro of the group “, were the words of Duilio Davino.

The Rayados del Monterrey sportsman spoke in an interview this Thursday, where he highlighted the reasons why Rogelio Funes Mori must defend the Tri shirt, such as how long he has been in the country and have Mexican children.

Duilio Davino was direct in his message by ensuring that the Rayados forward is enjoying this moment with El Tri, which will benefit the internal competition of the team for the quality he adds and his scoring nose.

