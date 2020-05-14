Even with little time on the job, coach Tiago Nunes has already received several criticisms from Corinthians fans. After good games at the beginning of the year, the team dropped in performance and the demand for the squad, the coach and the management grew. However, the director of the club, Duílio Monteiro Alves, stated that he still believes in the work of the current commander and that it is necessary to allow time for everything to fit together.

Tiago commands Corinthians in 12 games until the stoppage

“It is very little time for us to be able to evaluate. We played good games at the beginning of the year, so I understand that football needs time. We knew and said that the team would oscillate. It started well, but it oscillated. The work has been well done. I have no doubt that the team will fit, the change is difficult, but I’m sure Corinthians will have a good year, we have a great squad and a great coach “, said in a live on the team’s official channel.

For the director, the main issue of this oscillation is the fact that Corinthians is undergoing a major change in relation to its style of play. If with Mano Menezes, Tite and Carille, the fans got used to seeing a more defensive team, who expected their opponents to act, now, with Tiago Nunes, they try to adapt to a new philosophy.

“It is a restructuring, we changed the way of playing with the arrival of Tiago Nunes. We brought many players since last year. We no longer have a reactive game and started to propose the game. It is a big change in the way of playing that has been there for a long time. a lot of time. Football needs time. With the past 12 years, with the conquests, the collection has become much higher “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette

