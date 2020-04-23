Duet? Marília Mendonça ‘sings’ with her son, Léo, thanks to a special effect. Video!

Country singer Marília Mendonça recorded a fun video with her 4-month-old son Léo, in which the boy appears ‘singing’ along with her. The registration was made possible thanks to a special filter effect in Tik Tok, which creates a ‘second version’ of the mouth of one of the people who appears and replicates it in the other.

Singer Marília Mendonça is on the famous team that surrendered to Tik Tok, a social network of short and good-natured videos that also became a fever among celebrities during the period of voluntary isolation recommended by health authorities. This Wednesday (22), the countryman appeared with his son, Léo, 4 months old (with the right to party at home), “singing” a song. “Quarantine on 838382829”, captioned the artist, joking about the effects of social distance. The registration was made possible thanks to a special effect available in the application, in which the mouth of one of the filmed is replicated in the other.

Celebrities react with good humor to the video

In addition to amusing anonymous fans, the publication also generated comments from celebrities. “It was awesome! Léozinho has already arrived,” wrote singer Lauana Prado. Sabrina Sato, who also stars in fun moments with the heiress, Zoe, on the web, shot: “I love it so much!”. “Icon of mother,” said humorist Léo Santos. Marília’s boyfriend, Murilo Huff reacted with virtual laughter. Check out the post below!

Singer ‘introduced’ heir to friends with help of technology

Longtime friends of Marília, the duo Maiara and Maraisa was introduced to the heir of Goiás in a very curious way: through a video call. “Say ‘hi, guys, I’m going to sleep’! Say ‘hi, auntie Maiara’ and ‘hi, auntie Maraisa’. I’m wearing pajamas, look. affirmed the interpreter of “Serenade”. Delighted, the two sisters did not hide the owl side. “My God! How beautiful! Wonderful. I loved it!” Exclaimed Maraisa. Fernando Zor’s girlfriend, in turn, had to hold back tears: “Oh, Marília, you’re going to make me cry sometime.”

‘Energy was similar’, compares Marília about live and shows

Owner of the world record for more simultaneous viewers on a YouTube live as she was seen by more than 3.2 million people, the countryman talked to

Purepeople

about the experience of giving a presentation at home. “It was strange, but at the same time I managed to kill some of the homesickness, I even said that during the live, the homesickness is huge, but the energy was similar to what I feel on stage. Technology has allowed us to be apart, but sharing the same energy “, evaluated the young woman. She also admitted that she was chilling in the belly with the news: “Although I was always on stage, it was different there, I was alone and at the same time accompanied by millions of people. Thank God everything went very well”.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

