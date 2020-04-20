In February, still indifferent to the pandemic that spread throughout Europe and would explode in Italy, Berlin celebrated the 70th edition of its festival. Like every year, there was a retrospective dedicated to a great author, and this year highlighted the art of King Vidor (1894-1982). In a work that spanned several decades, King Vidor made films under three flags – war, wheat and steel. Celebrated unforgettable figures of women – Barbara Stanwyck, the redemptive mother of Stella Dallas, from 1937; Bette Davis, Satan’s daughter from Beyond the Forest, 1949. But there was never, even in the work of this great arthrist, women like Pearl Chavez and Ruby Gentry. Not by chance, they were played by the same actress, Jennifer Jones. She won her Oscar for The Bernadette Song in 1943, filmed with John Huston and Humphrey Bogart (screenplay by Gore Vidal), The Devil Laughed Last, in 1953. In the imagination of moviegoers, none of this matters. Only Vidor’s films.

Jennifer was not yet married to David O. Selznick, the legendary producer of … And the Wind Gone, but he was crazy about her. I wanted to make her a big star, the biggest. Everyone knows that Selznick served as a true general in the war that was the adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel. Scarlett O’Hara it was a role that Jennifer could have played, but who did it, divinely, was Vivien Leigh, receiving the Oscar for best actress in 1939. Jennifer was awarded for her role as a saint. Selznick and King Vidor saw something else in it. It was not a peaceful coexistence. The producer was in the habit of interfering in the work of the directors. Several took turns in … And the Wind Gone, although the category’s credit (and Oscar) went to Victor Fleming. There was more than one director in Duel in the Sun. Everyone knows that William Dieterle he directed, from the beginning, the stunning scene of the tavern, but it has an explanation, you will see. The pulse, the eroticism – the concept – are Vidor’s. Just compare with Ruby Gentry, Vidor’s other great film with Jennifer, from 1952, and this one was not produced by Selznick.

The French have a definition for these films. They are flamboyants, extravagant. Duel in the Sun it is a western dressed as melodrama. Ruby Gentry, released in Brazil as The Fury of Desire, is a noir melodrama. And they both end up in exactly the same way. The scenery changes – mountains, in the Duel; the swamp, the everglades, in Fury. Look at the spoiler – in both, Jennifer takes up arms to kill the man she loves. In the first, both die, Gregory Peck it’s her. In the second, he dies Charlton Heston and she survives to purge her pain. They are two great films – immense -, two classics, but Duel in the Sun it gets even bigger, if it is possible to measure the aesthetic greatness. Duel is a baroque moment. The style applied to painting, sculpture and architecture, gained strength in cinema. The King Vidor of Duel in the Sun, Luchino Visconti by Rocco and His Brothers, from 1960, are Baroque.

Adapted from Niven Busch’s novel, Duel started completely differently. It was to be directed by William Dieterle and played by the writer’s wife, Theresa Wright, and John Wayne. Things started to get complicated when the latter gave up the role. Production company RKO skipped out, but Dieterle had already brilliantly filmed the opening scene. Selznick regained the rights, already thinking about a role for Jennifer, but commissioned King Vidor “a small intimate western”. Vidor inflated the project with grandiose scenes – a ride that made western history. Cain and Abel in the Wild West, two brothers, Lewt McCanless (Gregory Peck) and Jesse McCanless (Joseph Cotten). Both get involved with the same woman, the fiery half-breed Pearl Chavez (Jennifer). They are the children of a senator, a great landowner, the legendary actor Lionel Barrymore. The mother is no less well-known figure of moviegoers – Lilian Gish, whose career went back to the films of the pioneer David W. Griffith.

Two brothers, and Peck, at the time acting in what could be called ‘counter-employment’, did the bad thing, the scoundrel. Her cynical smile and gallantry seduce Pearl, but after the drunkenness of sex is over, she realizes the extent of the drama. Brothers, family, the whole region – everything destroyed. Go to the final duel. This outcome was a western tradition, but held between men. In 1954, Nicholas Ray reversed the roles and ended Johnny Guitar with a duel between women, Joan Crawford and Mercedes McCambridge. Eight years earlier, and the Second World War ended, when women began to emancipate – in the absence of men, they had occupied spaces – the duel is between a woman and a man. To this day, there are people – critics and historians – who wonder how such a film, with such an erotic load, managed to pass through the strict Hollywood censorship? It happened. Passed on. In Ruby Gentry, Jennifer is again pure desire, silhouetted against the dark, at that door, to the sound of the famous musical theme (They say / Ruby is like a thief …), when Charlton Heston sees her for the first time. Pearl / Pearl, Ruby / Ruby. Through Jennifer, King (the King) Vidor carved the most beautiful jewels from his crown.

