It is common that among the great figures of sport the relationship is good and at least this Saturday it was learned that the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic and today’s greatest basketball player, LeBron James, get along.

‘Nole’ posted a video on a basketball court, in which he bounced the ball, threw and scored a clean basket, which he finished off with a targeted message for ‘The King’.

« Am I ready for a 1 to 1 @Kingjames? »

To which the Los Angeles Lakers player responded almost immediately.

« I’m going to say I think you are. Beautiful follow-up to that shot friend! »

The challenge was up in the air, although it remains to be seen if at any given moment they decide to try a basketball match and perhaps they can also take the rackets.