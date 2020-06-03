If at the beginning of the season they tell you that Bremen and Eintracht were going to fight not to go down to the Second Division, you probably wouldn’t have believed it. The reality is that in the final stretch of the season neither of them is assured of permanence. In fact, en Bremen continue to pray that their streak after the coronavirus break will be extended as long as possible.

06/03/2020 at 10:01

CEST

SPORT.es

With two wins and a draw, the verdiblancos have risen when more than one considered him sunk in the well. 25 points, two from the relegation playoff and three from a Mainz that marks salvation. Not far from there is Eintracht Frankfurt with 32 points after a vital win in the 85th minute against Wolfsburg.

Gold that can turn into copper if they don’t get a good result from their visit, in a postponed crash, to the Weserstadion where they can practically seal their salvation or return to the fight.

Probable lineups

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka; Selassie, Langkamp, ​​Moisander, Friedl; Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen; Bottencourt, Rashica, Sargent.

Eintracht: Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Chandler, Kohr, Rode, Kostic; Gacinovic, André Silva, Kamada.

.