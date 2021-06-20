Duel in the White House for the death of “Champ”, one of the Bidens’ German shepherds



Champ (right) was with Major one of the Biden family dogs.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / . / .

WASHINGTON – The president, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill, announced this Saturday the death of “Champ,” a German shepherd who accompanied the couple for the past 13 years and who loved to sunbathe, chase golf balls, and get belly strokes.

In a statement distributed by the White House, the Bidens explained that “Champ” had passed away “peacefully” at home.

Due to his advanced age, “Champ” had had less strength in recent months but continued to greet the Bidens with joy every time they entered a room.

“When we walked into a room, he would immediately get up, wag his tail, caress us with his nose so we would scratch his ears or massage his belly,” the Bidens recalled.

The dog became part of the family after the 2008 presidential election in which Biden, until then a senator from Delaware, became vice president of the Government of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

During that time, “Champ” lived at the Naval Observatory, the residence of the vice presidents and which has extensive gardens.

So, Biden recounted, “Champ” was young and had fun chasing golf balls at the Naval Observatory or running after the family’s grandchildren in the backyard of his Delaware residence.

“In our happiest moments and in our saddest days, he was there with us, attentive to each of the feelings and emotions that we did not express,” said the governor, who assured that “everything improved instantly” when his partner was at the side.

“Champ” liked to sunbathe on the White House lawn

Another of “Champ’s” hobbies was sunbathe in the White House garden and snuggling at the feet of the presidential couple at the end of the day, when their presence was always something “comforting.”

To pay tribute to him, Biden posted on Twitter and Instagram the statement about the death of his faithful friend and a photo in which he is seen lying on the grass.

The Bidens adopted another German Shepherd, “Major”, in 2018.

In US history, most presidential families have had the company of a pet in the White House.

The Obamas had two Portuguese water dogs: “Sunny” and “Bo,” who passed away from cancer in May.

For its part, the family of George W. Bush (2001-2009) lived with three dogs and a cat, called “India” but also called “Willie”.

Another famous cat was “Socks” (Socks), with black and white fur, and that was one of the stars of the White House of Bill Clinton (1993-2001), who also had a canine companion, a Labrador named “Buddy” .

Donald Trump (2017-2021) was the exception and became the first president in a century who did not have a pet during his stay at Csa Blanca.