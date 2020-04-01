Sebastian Vettel contract with the Italian team ends and its renewal is in the air. This is something that several pilots intend to take advantage of; among them Fernando Alonso, who wants to return to Formula 1 in 2021. Ferrari, for its part, is debated between Carlos Sainz Y Ricciardo to relieve the German, although he has presented a downward renewal offer, and for only one season, to Vettel.

The pilot of 32 years He could take advantage of his four-time status to maintain his cache and sign a longer contract with another team. As Bernie Ecclestone recently stated, the options for Sebastian Vettel go through withdrawal or to sign by McLaren. And it is that in Ferrari it is in the shadow of Leclerc, whose manager is the son of FIA President Jean Todt.

Like Vettel, at McLaren they end their contract in 2020 both Norris like Carlos Sainz. Precisely the latter sounds loud to be his relay in Ferrari. The coronavirus crisis has frozen the evolution of the single-seaters and the Spanish pilot knows that he will have more options to win if he heads for Maranello than if he renews with McLaren.

Leclerc could choose a partner

Like Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso aspires to the wheel of Vettel when he ends his contract. The Asturian driver recently saw Helmut Marko, a Red Bull adviser, discard his transfer. “He would be the oldest pilot in the squad“He argued. The options Alonso of returning to Formula 1 they are getting smaller and he will do everything possible to return to Ferrari even if it involves entering a war with his friend Carlos Sainz.

It could tip the balance in favor of one or the other Charles Leclerc who, as we have said before, has as his manager the son of the President of the FIA. The undisputed leader of Ferrari seems to have earned the right to choose who his partner will be.