CFour families and seven protagonists give meaning to this story. They do not know each other, but they are united by the pain of being orphaned in one of the saddest moments for humanity. The Covid-19 is the culprit. In cold blood he has killed fathers and mothers who went to the other world without knowing what will become of their children’s lives.

Jerlyn; Jennifer and Gregory Amarante; Emil and Amil Claret, and Charlene and Margitt Marie Canaán have felt closely the attacks of a virus that cares little for feelings. Although they have different realities and different ages, today they are part of the citizens to whom this disease took a large part of their lives. LISTÍN DIARIO tells his story.

Where’s my daddy? Jerlyn’s question

“She looks for him behind the door, since she hears the vehicle she stops at the window and when I put her to sleep, she asks me: ‘Where’s my daddy?’ This is difficult. Nothing like this has ever happened to me. It has not given me time to think that I was a widow, I have only had the head to think that my daughter is an orphan. The Covid-19 destroyed our lives. ” Tearfully Karla relates what is happening after her husband Juan Francisco became one of the fatalities of the coronavirus.

It satisfies him to know that the only daughter of both will not lack anything because, thank God, they have a comfortable economy. Instead: “She lacks the greatest in her life. That man was everything to her, they played, they laughed, they fell asleep, they walked … She didn’t pay any attention to me. Everything was her daddy, it seemed that they were both three years old, he was getting to be her age ”. When he told this part, he fell silent. So much so that it was necessary to call her back 10 minutes later.

Taking the phone, his voice gave away his feelings. He made no effort to hide it. “I think I have no more tears, I refuse to raise my daughter alone, I refuse that my little girl does not have a father. I hope you don’t know what this is. ” On this occasion, more than crying, he showed anger and described it: “I am upset, yes, very upset, because I do not understand how this virus is ending humanity and at this point, with thousands of deaths, they have not found how to control the situation.” After venting, he remained silent.

He asked for an excuse for not being able to continue talking about it. “Regarding the photo, I prefer that you do not publish it, I do not want my daughter to come across it with the years after. As long as it is known that there are children, that there are babies who have been orphaned by the Covid-19, it is enough, ”concludes Karla.

Jennifer and Gregory without dad and without support

Jennifer and Gregory are tasting the orphan’s bitter drink. At just 11 and eight years old, respectively, they live a mourning that is affecting them even in their studies. “They cry a lot. They cannot believe that they will never see their dad again, “says his mother Carolina Familia, from Jayabo, Las Lilas, in Salcedo.

They are in the middle of the ninth. It was on May 4 that her father Rafael Enrique Amarante Agramonte passed away from Covid-19. He is among the victims who showed the virus its vulnerability through diabetes and hypertension. He was a young man. She was 41 years old and had a tremendous desire to see her two children grow up. The virus shattered her dreams, just as it did Jennifer and Gregory. Today they are two orphans who practically live on charity.

“I do not work and I do not receive help from the government. I am living with my parents who are helping us. He is strong, losing his dad, the breadwinner. Now we suffer for his death and for everything we are going through, ”says Carolina, more distressed than worried.

Trust God, yes. But she feels her hands tied and her heart broken every time she sees her children cry. He knows that death knows no age or any limit to reach when he wishes, but despite this he understands that what is happening because of the Covid-19 is cruel.

“We miss our dad. We played with him and we loved him a lot, I don’t know why he had to die ”, are Jennifer’s heartbreaking words, knowing that along with her little brother she is one of the many children from whom the coronavirus has taken away the right to grow up alongside your father.

Emil and Amil welcomed by two guys without work

Ramona Cristina Claret Sánchez is number six on the Covid-19 death list in the Dominican Republic. When he died on March 29, the authorities were still not clear on how to deal with this inde unwanted visitor ’, who is over 10,000 infected and carries around 400 deaths in the country.

This mother, better known as ‘Caperusa’, her stage name as her brothers say, left Emil and Amil in the orphanage, two teenagers aged 16 and 17 who, with their departure, also saw their future die. They have been fortunate to have a family. Their uncles Josefina and Franklín have welcomed them as if they were their own children.

“They are going to miss many things because we are very poor, and she badly tried to give what was within her reach to her two garments, which they can be sure that love and care will not lack.” Surely her aunt Josefina says so.

That is understood. Upon arriving at his house, on Calle 18, number 92, back, Alma Rosa II received the LISTÍN DIARIO team with kindness. Excuse us that we are cleaning up a bit. Come sit down. Emil, Amil, my children come here “. He cleaned the red chair that was at the entrance of the house and made it available to this servant.

They heeded the call. What do you miss about your mother? Before the words came, the crying quickly gave the answer. They miss everything. It was obvious. However, Amil, as God helped him, commented: “When he made us breakfast.” He could no longer continue. Emil between the teeth let know: “Until watching television with her, everything.”

There were the questions. It was better to observe than to listen. Josefina took over the moment to avoid more pain for her nephews who are now her children. She has three more. “The thing is, she was one of the first to die. First she was in a hospital and then they moved her to Engombe where she passed away after she had improved. ” That part has never been understood.

When making the story, he admits that he does not understand the case of his sister Caperusa, 49 years old. The truth is that today for them it does not count all the work they went through to bury her or how she got infected. Right now what they are suffering is due to their absence and the few economic possibilities they have to raise these teenagers.

At first they received the help of the owners of the nightclub where Caperusa worked, as well as some urban artists who were friends with her, but they do not have a fixed support with which they can make the orphanhood in which the Covid-19 left their traumatic less traumatic. two nephews.

