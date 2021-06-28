Due to violent acts, Aleida Núñez could not be crowned queen of an LGBTTTIQ + event

As part of the celebrations for International LGBTTTIQ + Pride Day, the actress Aleida Nunez would be crowned “Queen of Gay Pride 2021” in a nightclub; However, due to violent acts among some attendees, he did not receive the crown.

“Tonight (Saturday), they invited me to be crowned ‘Queen of the community’ in a well-known place in the Zona Rosa (in Mexico City). Unfortunately, and sadly, I had to withdraw from the event because he became very aggressive. Violence, screaming, and the truth is I’m not used to having a life like this, ”she explained.

In the video, where the singer also wore multicolored makeup and a black set with transparencies, Aleida reiterated her support for the LGBTTTIQ + community.

“If I was there it was from my heart, because I support them, because I think we have to end all these paradigms, with all those stigmas. We have to open our hearts, our ideals; support diversity ”, he stated.

Without giving many details, the woman expressed in the media that the “lack of respect” arose when she was surprisingly questioned about equal marriage in Yucatan, resulting in insults against you.

“It is rude to me that due to a setback of ways of thinking, which is valid, finally right now the event is being suspended.”

Aleida Núñez, actress.

