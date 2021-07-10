Due to the rise of covid in the Isthmus, municipalities adopt measures to attenuate the wave

OAXACA

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec is the region where the largest number of infections by covid-19 in the entity, for which the population of the area has been requested redouble efforts.

It may interest you: Record number of deaths from Covid-19 in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca

A dozen municipal authorities confirmed the increase in infections, as well as the presence of a more contagious variant, gradually, within the respective councils they adopt measures to mitigate the wave for the new strain.

To the date, Santo Domingo Ingenio and Salina Cruz they agreed to return to the red epidemiological traffic light; El Espinal and Tehuantepec returned to orange; at the same time, Juchitán tightened measures and Ciudad Ixtepec, coordinates health actions with neighborhood committees and associations such as the “Brothers on the Road” hostel, directed by priest Alejandro Solalinde.

Emilio Montero Pérez, municipal president of Juchitán de Zaragoza confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19, as did a dozen City Council workers, including councilors.

For this reason, the closure of the Municipal Palace was determined from July 9 to 18 and the suspension of activities of the receiverships, regidurías, directorates, subdirectorates and coordinators.

In turn, on Thursday night public spaces were sanitized, including the mayor’s office and markets.

Also the mayor of Ciudad Ixtepec, Rogelio Cheng López acknowledged that the municipality has a growing number of infections, 73 active cases, however, it has not yet been determined set up the fence by quarantine.

In addition, the situation was complicated due to the work stoppage of 200 health service workers, although they attend to emergencies. Health personnel are opposed to accepting covid19 patients at the Ixtepec general hospital, as long as the state government does not provide furniture, equipment and medical supplies for the care of the virus.

* brc