“Due to the rise in light, I stay more hours in bed and spend less”

María Martín describes what she felt when she was diagnosed as “turning a sock over” Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). That was in 2015 and the disease turned his life upside down. Among many other things, for having to be connected to a respirator at least 16 hours a day. In recent years, Maria estimates that her electricity bill It has risen to around 60% due to having to be connected to the oxygen concentrator for most of the day. This without counting what the new rise of light which went into effect on June 1. “I think it will be about 50 euros more per month, in total more than 100 euros of monthly bill,” he explained.

The new electricity rate keeps a large part of the Spanish population in suspense, which has begun to make calculations on how the hours in which it uses appliances can influence the price of the bill. The Vice President of the Government, Carmen CalvoHe said after the rise in electricity was announced that “the great thing is not at what time is ironed, but who is ironing.” On the other hand, for María, the hit has been the decision of stay more hours in bed to use less light or use the oven less for cooking.

Living with COPD and a rise in light

“This winter I had to do without hours of heating, I stayed more hours in bed to use less electricity and gas. I can’t get enough to eat if I don’t (…) I go to bed earlier and wake up later“She said in a telephone interview with Ezanime.net. Now, the new rise in light promises to make things even more difficult for her. The COPD patient explained that oxygen concentrators and respirators consume like four hundred-watt bulbs lit all day.” I am waiting for the first electricity bill to arrive after the upload. In the meantime, I haven’t put the air conditioning on yet. ”

Maria uses the oxygen concentrator when she is at home and also has a portable respirator for when she goes out. The device is charged with a battery, “I need electricity for everything.” Some Autonomous Communities, such as the Generalitat Valenciana, help to pay the expenses a part of the electricity tariff, but the aid does not reach everyone. María Martín lives in Madrid but has never had access to these aid nor has she been informed about whether she has the option to receive them. “I went to the electricity company, I brought them the oxygen certificate but they did not consider me vulnerable or a victim of energy poverty. They did not give me any help,” he said.

The electricity rate is just one more problem

Nicole Hass is a spokesperson for the Association of COPD Patients (APEPOC). He knows the case of María Martín but also that of many other patients who live at risk of energy poverty and that they do not receive any help to meet these expenses. “Oxygen therapy is a medication, you cannot choose the time slot,” he told Ezanime.net.

The association has long been demanding greater visibility of the problems that affect COPD patients than in Spain amount to 3 million people and it is the fourth leading cause of death in the country. Hass said that complications for COPD patients add up to a long list that includes problems with vaccination (they were not included in the priority list) and the urgency of decent treatment for all. The rise in the electricity rate is yet another problem.

“Oxygen is a medication, oxygen therapy. Social Security pays part of the devices and oxygen, but the costs of this medication are not taken into account in the electricity bill.” Nicole Hass, spokesperson for APEPOC

The aid arrives, but not to all

Despite the difficulties for people like María, in some Autonomous Communities there is an electrical aid to meet the cost of electricity. It is the case of the Valencian Community, Asturias, Basque Country, La Rioja, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands. “In all the payment is managed with the hospital’s user agency, except in the Balearic Islands, where the payment is made by the oxygen supplier, but depending on the patient’s compliance,” APEPOC reported.

For example, in Mérida, about 250 people benefit from aid, according to an article in the newspaper Hoy. These grants, in charge of the Ministry of Health and Social Policies, are specifically dedicated to patients who need home therapy. The aid amounted to 45,000 euros in 2017.

The problem of light is not new to many patients with respiratory diseases. Over the years, however, aid has increased although there are still cases like that of María Martín, who waits with fear for the first bill after the rise of the light.

Energy poverty, everyone’s problem

The complications to meet the costs of electricity by the use of an oxygen concentrator is one of the branches of energy poverty. In Spain, 10 out of 100 households in Spain suffered from energy poverty in 2019. In addition, 16.7% of the population had an energy expenditure disproportionate to their income level and 6.6% suffer delays in the payment of utility bills, 2020 indicator update report of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

For its part, the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) stated that until August of last year, 1.3 million people benefited from the electricity social bonus. Requests also increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same way that organizations against energy poverty demand an electricity bill according to the income of families and the prohibition of electricity cuts, COPD patients demand that their electricity bill be understood, for all sick, as one more medical expense.

No cuts, beyond the rise of the light

“It is not a matter of choosing a time slot to plug in the respirator. It is a matter of dying without it.”

For now, what they have tried to avoid is power outages for people who depend on a respirator or oxygen concentrator. Endesa, for example, explains on its website that in cases of dialysis or respirators, it is possible to request that there be no power outages even if there are bills to be paid. “In addition, you can request that there are never interruptions in the supply, not even when your electrical installation exceeds the contracted power (that is, never ‘the leads would jump’),” they say.

On the other hand, in Catalonia, primary care centers (CAP) have the power to stop power outages in homes where a family member needs a machine connected to electricity as a treatment for their illness. Is the call energy dependence. The centers will be able to write a report that families must submit to their electricity company in order to avoid such cuts.

‘Without the respirator they die’

Winter is over and COPD patients will not have to worry about heating. But yes because of the air conditioning. Nicole Hass recalled that this issue is very important for these patients because high levels of humidity in the air can complicate the functioning of the lung. A lung that is already heavily damaged and needs help to function.

“It is very complex and very few have echoed because they believe that we can organize ourselves. It is not a question of that. How we organize ourselves is by being in bed more hours to spend less,” replied the APEPOC spokesperson in reference to the case of María Martin.

Hass recalled that many of the COPD patients are waiting for a lung transplant. They need that oxygen to be able to live until then. If a COVID-19 infection can end your life, living without your oxygen concentrator is devastating. “It is not a question of choosing a time slot to plug in the respirator. It is a question that without it they die. There’s no more”.

