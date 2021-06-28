Due to the rise in covid cases, they monitor that everyone uses face masks in public transport

The City Council of Culiacán, Sinaloa, began an operation on board the public transport units, to verify that drivers and passengers wear face masks on a mandatory basis, given the increase in cases of covid-19 in the state capital.

President Jesús Estrada Ferreiro said that elements of the Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, together with personnel from the Municipal Health Directorate, will be leading said operation in the first square of the city.

He assured that these actions were taken in agreement with the carriers, due to the increase in covid-19 cases that has been registered in recent weeks, and the epidemiological traffic light returned to red in Culiacán.

The purpose is to raise awareness and remind both urban truck drivers and users of the importance of using the mask correctly, coupled with respecting healthy distance and frequent hand washing, factors of the utmost importance to inhibit the risk of contagion. .

He explained that each patrol made up of municipal elements is assigned to certain urban truck routes, to which they randomly apply the review operation to invite drivers to wear the mask as well as the passengers themselves.

In case of not answering the call, the highway officials have the power to request the support of the Municipal Police so that they comply with the provisions recommended by the Health Sector.

In Sinaloa there are 667 confirmed cases, according to the Secretary of State Health, of which 172 are in Culiacán, where 30 people have been infected, and five have died, in the last 24 hours.

News about covid-19: In Baja California Sur the increase in covid-19 infections does not stop

jcp