Due to the rise in covid cases, restrictions on Tamaulipas beaches are reinforced

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas

Even when The main tourist cities of Tamaulipas are in the first phase due to the high rate of Covid-19 infections, the capacity of walkers for these next vacations was not reduced and it will continue to be strictly controlled through the #CompaTam application in which tourists who wish to go to a beach must register in compliance with all the rules.

In contrast, the bars were completely closed while hotels and accommodation services will be 60 percent of their service.

Inside of the holiday period which runs from August 10 to 29, the Tourism Secretariat It plans to receive more than a million and a half tourists who will visit the different places that the state offers.

In a statement released on the Facebook platform, the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Fernando Oliver Rocha the implementation of a holiday operative where the different participating entities will supervise the activities in the main tourist destinations, the beaches being the busiest places.

In the #CompraTam application it is established that in the case of the southern zone in Madero in Miramar beach will have a capacity of 20 thousand people, at Bagdad beach in Matamoros it will be 15 while Playa del Tesoro in Altamira and La Pesca in Soto la Marina will be 4 thousand people a day.

All must be registered on the platform

However, the agreement contrasts with services of up to 60 percent in what are hotels and temporary accommodation services, in addition to the use of the pool by hours and only for guests, while bars in cities that are in phase one must be closed and only phase two will have up to 35 percent.

Cities such as Aldama, Altamira, Ciudad Madero, Matamoros, Reynosa, San Fernando, Soto la Marina and Tampico stand out for their tourism, but they are classified within Phase One where the restrictions are more severe due to the high rate of Covid-19 patients.

In recent figures, the state presents 61,917 positive cases of which 53,000 have been recovered, there are 272 cases under investigation and 5,477 people have died.

