In the middle of April, within the framework of the mandatory social and preventive isolation measures, only 60% of the tenants managed to pay their rents, according to estimated data from the Argentine Real Estate Chamber. From the entity, they attributed the delay to the difficulties to carry out the operations by means other than payment in cash, which until now was the most frequent modality.

“In family rentals we don’t see so many inconveniences for people who can’t pay for now. The collection goes well but slow for the logistics. Progress is being made with other means of payment, such as the DNI account launched by the Government, transfers, motorcycle services, “he explained to Infobae Alejandro Bennazar, owner of the Argentine Real Estate Chamber (CIA).

From the entity, they assured that the economic difficulties of the tenants are not for now the main reason for delays in payments and that in those cases real estate agents act as intermediaries to negotiate between owners and tenants. “In the case of independent professionals, we believe that from May they may have more complications to pay if quarantine measures are maintained and they are not active. Real estate agencies can negotiate between the parties, the tenants ask that each situation be considered, “said Bennazar.

With everything, the head of the camera pointed out that the main difficulties are more in the field of commercial rentals, by the locals who are not having activity or income, especially those in the gastronomy sector.

However, from the organization of Tenants Grouped they carried out a survey among more than 7000 tenants. According to this survey, 42.1% of those surveyed assured that they will not be able to afford the rent during the month of April. While 50.7% indicated that they could not obtain the CBU number of the home owner to be able to pay through a transfer.

Among the companies in the sector, they manage very similar percentages. “According to our real estate network, in terms of housing, it is said that more than 40% of the tenants have not been able to pay the rents. And with regard to the commercial part, what is being tried is to agree between the landlord and tenant on a reduction in the payment, for the months of April and May, for example, and the rest is refinanced for later. In other words, not that the value of the rent is lowered, but rather that 50% is paid and the other 50% is refinanced for later, “he indicated. Sebastián Sosa, President of the RE / MAX real estate chain in Argentina and Uruguay.

The different chambers are asking the Governors that the premises of the real estate agencies can be opened or that minimum guards be enabled to sustain the activity. For this, they developed a care protocol during quarantine and are working on the total digitization for real estate operations, such as reservations, contracts and rent collection.

From the Unique College of Real Estate Brokers of the City of Buenos Aires (Cucicba) they are also working on a survey among their enrolled to know the percentage of rents that could be paid during the month of April. Although they anticipated that the level of default will not be high. The rest of the schools in the interior of the country, which are grouped together in the Federal Council of Real Estate Schools (Cofeci), are carrying out similar surveys in all the provinces.

Through the Decree of Need and Urgency that was published at the end of March, it was established that the owners must communicate to the tenants the necessary information to make bank transfers or ATM deposits to make the payments.

“We have complaints from people because realtors increase them 3% to accept the bank transfer, because they must pay the Gross Income Tax. The truth is that it does not correspond. They are obliged to offer a CBU to receive electronic payment and cannot charge an additional, ”they explained from the Ombudsman of the province of Buenos Aires.