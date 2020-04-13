It is half past twelve on Saturday and about a hundred people queue at the Nuestra Señora de Balvanera parish (Miter 2431). It is the famous place where the San Expedito Sanctuary and the parents are located. Federico and Damián they distribute viands among the parishioners. “Most of them are people who are on the street and some who were stranded in hotels or tenements in the area and do not have enough to eat,” Father Walter Marchetti (62 years and 37 as a priest) explains to us from inside the temple. who has guided the destiny of the parish for six years.

On Saturday morning, Marchetti together with Federico Ortega (32, five months as priest) and Damián Corigliano (40 and five as priests), the vicars who accompany him, they started to work at six in the morning to offer lunch to three hundred people. “We do it every Saturday but now we had to change the mechanics due to the quarantine,” explains Ezequiel, the youngest of the three.

The Nuestra Señora de Balvanera parish is one of the most popular in the City of Buenos Aires because in this place stands the sanctuary of San Expedito, the Catholic saint and martyr, one of the most devout in recent times. On the 19th of each month, about six thousand people visit him. AND On April 19, the day of San Expedito, the parish receives more than seventy thousand faithful: “Twenty thousand queue to touch it for a minute, but based on the catechesis we distribute, we calculate that the number grows three or four times. San Expedito touches the deepest fiber of contemporary man today ”, explains Father Walter.

Of course this year things changed. On April 19, the ceremony will be held throughout the day on YouTube channels and through the parish Facebook page. The same as the mass this Easter Sunday that was broadcast at 12:30 pm and was posted on the web.

“Everything changed. We had to adapt to these times ”, continues Damián, the other vicar. Is that, these days, the three priests (helped by five or six lay people) do the work that, before quarantine, forty people did. “Before, they ate in a room inside the parish, but now we prepare the food and deliver it to comply with the rules. Before, on Mondays we had the Night of Charity: we toured in the area of ​​Plaza de los Congresos and Plaza Once to bring dinner to some seven hundred people who live on the street. We cannot do that anymore because it is not allowed and because we do not have the thirty volunteers who worked on the subject. So we ask them to come on Mondays because of the lunch, too, ”Father Damián closes.

The information released by the vicar is more than surprising: Only in the area of ​​Once and Congreso / Balvanera you can find seven hundred people in street situations. It is clear that the majority of these homeless people do not have access to social networks, although in some way they have their own: “Among themselves they spread the word about these changes,” say the priests.

-How receptive are people on the street to the social distancing measures imposed on quarantine?

Father Federico: They do it without problems but, more than anything, because of a situation of obedience, because “it is the right thing to do”. I do not know if as much as a personal collection to avoid catching it. The reality is that they are not bombarded by the news like we are with the internet and TV. So they are not so aware of care and the issue of distance.

-How did the people living on the street change the Coronavirus?

Father Walter: The situation changed a lot because many dining rooms had to close, so they had to restructure. The circuit was taken apart and they come to ask all the time because they are looking for where they can have the next dinner.

-And how did you as a Church restructure?

Father Federico: In addition to dinner on Mondays and lunch on Saturdays, some days we gave clothes and food. But now we are lazy with volunteers, so we do it in a more disorderly way; If any family comes and asks us for something, we see if they are in a street situation, if they can cook or not and based on that we give them. But we have to organize the issue of winter coats.

PW: What was interesting was the challenge of rearranging everything. From the religious, the spiritual or from concrete charity. And, from that place, we feel very mobilized. But I will not deny you that spending such an Easter is strange.

FAITH IN TIMES OF PANDEMIC AND THE INTERNET

Of the three priests of the Our Lady of Balvanera parish, the priest parish priest is the one found within the population at risk: “For this reason, we divide the tasks. I work inside and I don’t go out to make the comparisons or deliver the food, “explains Father Marchetti, 62, who, on the other hand, had to modify his way of preaching. “Now it is to contain by phone: the youngest visit those who need it and we do it from the parish. We divide the tasks, as it happens in the family. Luckily we have the technology: from our YouTube channel we broadcast the mass on Sundays at 12:30. Also on our Facebook page ”, continues the priest who runs the Sanctuary of San Expedito.

-What do you feel when you celebrate Easter in a virtual way? “It’s a hock“Says Federico, the youngest of the three priests. “We are looking for a return to quarantine: we try to feel closer to people and that people feel us the same way because Easter is a very important time for Catholics. It occurs to me that this situation also generates a different religiosity and that causes people to pray at home. When this is over we are going to recover the church, but discovering that we can also live the faith in our home ”, continues Federico who says goodbye to Infobae with Damián, the other vicar, to continue with the tasks of the Church. Then, the talk continues with the pastor in charge of Our Lady of Balvanera and the San Expedito Sanctuary.

-What do believers need to hear today?

-Fundamentally, words of hope because they feel a little lonely. We perceive a significant fatigue in large people, they wait for this to end. People want to regain that normal life. This thing of not being able to greet and kiss you, so typical of the porteño and the Argentines, costs a lot. It is also difficult not to come to mass to receive the sacraments.

-Some maintain that when the quarantine passes we will be better, more generous. The philosopher Darío Sztajnszrajber, on the other hand, understands that what is emerging is individualism and that care has to do with saving oneself. What do you think?

-It may be that situations like this exist, but if we see it from a believer’s perspective, one believes that man has the possibility of change, we believe in the goodness of the human being as something innate. Surely the one who is selfish by nature will deepen it. But, the one who is open to the transcendent, who discovers the need for another person, cannot end up closed. We are not animals, if this does not help us to be better people it will be the end. God created the human being in his image and likeness, that’s why I believe that something good will come out.

As a priest, what situation reminds you of the moment we are living in?

-Seeing the history of Rome, the Ancient and Medieval Church, there was always a response from Catholicism accompanying the plagues. Or in the fever of the last century. We had lost training. I am the son of Italians and my dad was in the war, he was very hungry. On the other hand, Argentines are not used to these situations. If you look back, humanity is full of situations like these and it got ahead. I think we have had a rough time in 2001 and perhaps this could be worse. But the human being tends to excel with creativity. I have a positive and hopeful vision.

-Father Walter, do you find a biblical message behind the pandemic?

-We believe that Jesus dies on Good Friday but rises. Christian history does not end with death, we believe in the victory of Jesus. We believe there will be a victory. We do not give up hope. This is going to end in something good. Always the joy of faith. This serves to make sense of pain, of suffering. We are associating with all those people that maybe something good will come out. I’m convinced.