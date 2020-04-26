Location has been without power since Friday, but does not cause losses as it is closed to members since March 18

Corinthians headquarters, the São Jorge Park it’s been dark since last Friday. The club did not pay the electricity bill for the month of March and the local power was cut.

Parque São Jorge has generators, which are working, but are not enough to meet some needs. The lack of energy did not cause so much damage because the club’s headquarters has been closed to members since March 18 as a measure to prevent the new coronavirus pandemic.

In an official note, Corinthians explained that the power cut at Parque São Jorge was caused by a logistical error caused by changes in the work routine due to the coronavirus.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that due to the change in the work routine in the home office due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an error due to the rotation of employees and the power supply of its headquarters was suspended”, informed the club , who also announced that power should be restored on Monday.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) suspended on 24 March the cuts in the supply of energy due to non-payment of electricity bills for 90 days due to covid-19.

The measure applies to all residential consumers and also for essential services – such as health units and hospitals, food delivery services and the subway, for example. Therefore, Parque São Jorge does not enter into this relationship and will only have power again when the payment of the electricity bill is made.

.