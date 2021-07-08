Due to strong fire, there are 500 evacuees in BJ; CFE cuts electrical power

MEXICO CITY.- There are 500 people evacuated by the strong fire that is registered this Wednesday in a factory and plastics warehouse in the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood, in the mayor’s office Benito Juárez.

Automotive paints, solvents and plastics are burned in the warehouse.

Although so far there is no record of injured people, three intoxicated firefighters have been reported.

The Civil Protection Team #BlindarBJ evacuated, for safety, 500 people from houses and buildings near the scene of the fire. Urban Services of the Mayor’s Office and @SacmexCDMX support @Bomberos_CDMX with water pipes. pic.twitter.com/coqIT2bFLG – Mayor of Benito Juárez (@BJAlcaldia) July 8, 2021

Both the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the mayor Benito Juárez reported separately that no injured persons have appeared.

The causes of the fire in the 11 avenue number 51 and calle de Canarias, that so far has a 60 percent progress in the work to extinguish the flames, it is expected that in at least one hour it will be completely suffocated.

Regarding the #fire registered in @BJAlcaldia, @SacmexCDMX enabled a heron to fight the fire; In addition, the @CFEmx has already cut off the electricity in the area. At the moment there is 60% in the work of extinguishing the fire. #Working together – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) July 8, 2021

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) reported on its Twitter account that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) carried out a power outage in the area to facilitate the work.

Three fire stations are involved in fighting the fire and water is provided from five municipalities.

Additionally, Urban Services of the mayor’s office and personnel of the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) support firefighters with water pipes to quell the conflagration.

Regarding the #fire in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, work was done on two sides to confine the fire within the property and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding properties. As a preventive measure, two stationary tanks of 300 LP gas were cooled, ”explained the SGIRPC.

In the Coyoacán and Benito Juárez municipalities, the inhabitants have reported the smell of burning and smoke, for which Civil Protection issued a series of recommendations.

If you perceive #smoke, follow the recommendations and stay informed. Close doors and windows

Use a mask or damp cloth

Avoid wearing contact lenses

Stay informed # LaPreventacionEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/rQTkYWNw4A – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) July 8, 2021

