In the city of Beijing, China, a new focus of infection of coronavirus, so a lockdown in eleven neighborhoods.

Several dozen residents of Beijing tested positive for COVID-19 and, so far, seven cases have been related to a market meat shop called Xinfadi.

New outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing’s largest wholesale market. Bad place for an outbreak to start. pic.twitter.com/ptWu4guGvr – Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) June 13, 2020

While 45 other cases, which are asymptomatic, they were detected after the test was applied last Friday to 2,000 market employees.

The above was made known by the head of health of Beijing, Pang Xinghuo, who also explained that, after two months without infectionsOn Thursday, a person was detected who had visited the Xinfadi meat market and had not left the city.

🇨🇳 Eleven residential neighborhoods in southern Beijing are confined after six new cases of coronavirus linked to a local meat market #. https://t.co/89IPSbOcGQ pic.twitter.com/oCxSTZaofC – Agence France-Presse (@.espanol) June 13, 2020

Due to this, the authorities closed the market, as well as another place where they sell seafood, since one of the people who tested positive for the COVID-19 I had visited that point of sale.

In the capital China, 9 schools and kindergartens were closed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

It should be mentioned that the authorities fear a recurrence of the epidemic in China, since the SARS-CoV-2 caused 4 thousand 634 official deaths in his nation.

There are already 7 new cases of coronavirus in Beijing: 1 on Thursday, 2 announced on Friday and 4 more disclosed today. And something very worrying: 6 of the 7 cases are related to a large wholesale food market, Xifandi. A Mercabarna or Mercamadridhttps: //t.co/kg9nFOWHOw – Macarena Vidal (@Macchinetta) June 13, 2020

It may interest you: China returns to quarantine? This city returns to total isolation by COVID-19

With information from El Universal