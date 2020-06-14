As of May 31, 19 million 583 thousand 170 jobs, of which 86.7 percent are permanent and 13.3 percent are temporary: IMSS

Employment figures June 2020

Regeneration, June 12, 2020. From January to May they were lost 838,272 jobs in the country and 70 percent were permanent, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported today.

The institution He explained that as of May 31, 19 million 583 thousand 170 jobs have been registered, of which 86.7 percent are permanent and 13.3 percent are temporary.

Pandemic

As a consequence of the emergency in May, a monthly decrease of 344 thousand 526 jobs was registered, This is equivalent to a monthly rate of minus 1.7 percent, added the IMSS.

12 months

In the last 12 months a decrease of 799 thousand 740 posts was registered, equivalent to an annual rate of minus 3.9 percent.

The sectors that present Annual growth in jobs are agricultural with 3.5 percent.

In addition social and community services with 2.7 percent and communications and transportation with 0.9 percent.

By federal entity

By federal entity, Tabasco and Colima rThey registered a positive annual variation during May, highlighted the IMSS.

As of May 31, 2020, the salary contribution base of insured workers to the IMSS reached an amount of 408 pesos.

This salary assured, represents a nominal annual increase of 8.1 percent, which is the highest recorded for a month of May in the last 10 years.

Patterns

Finally in the presented numeralia, As of May 31, 997,767 employers have been registered with the institute, equivalent to an annual growth rate of 0.9 percent.

IMSS opens hospital in Cd. Juárez for patients recovering from Covid

The IMSS inaugurated a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, to care for patients recovering from Covid



Regeneration, June 5, 2020. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) opened a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, to serve patients recovering from Covid-19.

This hospital will be operated by 200 employees, including medical, administrative and cleaning personnel.

It is worth mentioning that the property was a donation from Grupo Cemex, the objective is to strengthen care during the health contingency due to the pandemic.

The IMSS was the one who put the team from the place it has 39 beds with a capacity to expand up to 50, complying with the standards established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The hospital has antibacterial paint, a network of oxygen and medicinal air in the beds, thermal and acoustic insulation.

As well as an electrical system, areas for nurses, toilets and controlled entrances and exits.

They call not to relax measures

For his part, Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, medical director of the Health Secretariat of the Northern Zone State, stressed that relaxing preventive measures against the coronavirus will increase infections, as happened in Chihuahua, registering 116 new cases, so he called on the population not to be irresponsible.