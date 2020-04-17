The F1 season has come to a standstill. There are seven races postponed so far and the organizers are talking about a schedule that will be very short.

Formula One could start its season behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the glamorous sport will likely also have to significantly reduce accreditations for the green light.

Across Europe, the ban on holding mass gatherings and public events has been extended to July and August, despite the fact that countries are beginning to get out of the strict confinement measures that have suspended sports activities.

The F1 season has come to a standstill. There are seven races postponed so far and the organizers talk about a schedule that will be very short and possibly closing around the New Year.

“We are looking at the logistics of a closed-door race, how we would get people there, how we would protect them, how we would make it safe, who we would allow to enter the paddock,” F1 managing director Ross Brawn said this month.

“Every modification is being discussed,” he added.

That could mean that some of the main circuits in Europe, such as Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring of Austria, the Circuit of Catalonia, Le Castellet of France and the Hungaroring, near Budapest, host races without spectators.

“Everything can be ready in a very short period of time to meet the FIA ​​criteria,” Brawn told Sky Sports television. “Therefore, the possibility of being able to run a race behind closed doors is absolutely feasible.”

F1 rules state that each of the 10 teams cannot have more than 60 people working in the paddock. Then there are Pirelli tire installers, FIA technicians, other key suppliers, F1 employees, the media and medical personnel.

“Operational personnel are quite defined by regulations,” McLaren chief Andreas Seidl told reporters this week.

F1 sources said there are detailed conversations with the teams to reduce this number to zero, so access to the media will probably be restricted to guarantee security. (Rts)