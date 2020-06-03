Mexico City (Tonatiúh Rubín) – In order to support students in confinement due to the pandemic of the Covid-19, the educational platform Coursera opened its virtual catalog to young university students.

University & college students can now learn in-demand career skills for free with full access to Coursera’s 3,800 courses, Guided Projects, & Professional Certificates. Find out more and help us tell the world! #SkillUpTogether – Coursera (@coursera)

June 1, 2020

More than 3,800 courses, 150 guided projects, 400 specialized programs and 11 online professional certificates may be taken at no cost by undergraduate, graduate and recent graduate students, Coursera said in a statement.

The University of Michigan, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Yale University, Tec de Monterrey and Duke University are some of the educational institutions that offer the available courses.

Some online courses from Coursera:

AI for everyone

Introduction to TensorFlow

Neural networks and deep learning

Algorithms, part 1

Algorithms, part 2

Machine Learning

Machine learning with Python

Machine learning with Sas Viya

Programming R

Introduction to programming with Matlab

Data analysis with Python

AWS Basics: The move to native cloud

Basics of Google’s cloud platform

Site reliability engineering

Speak English professionally

The science of wellness

Learning to learn

Financial markets

Hypothesis testing in the area of ​​public health

Basic aspects of daily leadership

To be a beneficiary, those interested must have a verified school email and register before July 31.

The programs can be completed until September 30.

More information: bit.ly/2Bv7qrH

