Mexico City (Tonatiúh Rubín) – In order to support students in confinement due to the pandemic of the Covid-19, the educational platform Coursera opened its virtual catalog to young university students.
University & college students can now learn in-demand career skills for free with full access to Coursera’s 3,800 courses, Guided Projects, & Professional Certificates. Find out more and help us tell the world! #SkillUpTogether
– Coursera (@coursera)
June 1, 2020
More than 3,800 courses, 150 guided projects, 400 specialized programs and 11 online professional certificates may be taken at no cost by undergraduate, graduate and recent graduate students, Coursera said in a statement.
The University of Michigan, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Yale University, Tec de Monterrey and Duke University are some of the educational institutions that offer the available courses.
Some online courses from Coursera:
AI for everyone
Introduction to TensorFlow
Neural networks and deep learning
Algorithms, part 1
Algorithms, part 2
Machine Learning
Machine learning with Python
Machine learning with Sas Viya
Programming R
Introduction to programming with Matlab
Data analysis with Python
AWS Basics: The move to native cloud
Basics of Google’s cloud platform
Site reliability engineering
Speak English professionally
The science of wellness
Learning to learn
Financial markets
Hypothesis testing in the area of public health
Basic aspects of daily leadership
To be a beneficiary, those interested must have a verified school email and register before July 31.
The programs can be completed until September 30.
More information: bit.ly/2Bv7qrH
