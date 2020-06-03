Mexico City (Tonatiúh Rubín) – In order to support students in confinement due to the pandemic of the Covid-19, the educational platform Coursera opened its virtual catalog to young university students.

More than 3,800 courses, 150 guided projects, 400 specialized programs and 11 online professional certificates may be taken at no cost by undergraduate, graduate and recent graduate students, Coursera said in a statement.

The University of Michigan, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Yale University, Tec de Monterrey and Duke University are some of the educational institutions that offer the available courses.

Read: Do you remember the MOOC courses? They almost ‘die’, but today they are booming

Read: 12 online courses that will make you more productive

Some online courses from Coursera:

AI for everyone
 Introduction to TensorFlow
 Neural networks and deep learning
 Algorithms, part 1
 Algorithms, part 2
 Machine Learning
 Machine learning with Python
 Machine learning with Sas Viya
 Programming R
 Introduction to programming with Matlab
 Data analysis with Python
 AWS Basics: The move to native cloud
 Basics of Google’s cloud platform
 Site reliability engineering
 Speak English professionally
 The science of wellness
 Learning to learn
 Financial markets
 Hypothesis testing in the area of ​​public health
 Basic aspects of daily leadership

To be a beneficiary, those interested must have a verified school email and register before July 31.

The programs can be completed until September 30.

More information: bit.ly/2Bv7qrH

.