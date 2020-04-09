MANAGUA (AP) – International health authorities have warned that the Nicaraguan government’s disconcerting refusal to act to control the spread of the new coronavirus increases the risk of an epidemic in Central America, even when neighboring countries have taken severe measures against this crisis. .

The government of President Daniel Ortega has urged Nicaraguans to participate in marches and carnivals, to continue attending sporting events and cultural festivals, and to fill the country’s beaches during the Easter holidays. Doctors have been told that they cannot use masks or disinfectant gel to “not alarm” patients.

Before schools closed for a two-week vacation last Friday, principals had threatened to expel students who were absent from class, and last month a third-base player was barred from professional baseball for three years because he asked for his come down for fear of the virus.

The Ortega government has not explained the reasons for its refusal to take measures against the coronavirus, such as the closure of borders or home quarantine, adopted in other Central American countries, but the secretary of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Sáenz, has spoken of “Maintain tourism and the economy”, seriously affected by two years of anti-government protests.

Some analysts say Ortega and his circle may fear that antivirus measures will weaken their power.

Meanwhile, Nicaraguans do what they can to voluntarily stay away from each other. However, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday that the lack of official measures in Nicaragua increases the risk of an epidemic.

“We are concerned about the lack of social distancing, the convening of mass meetings; we are concerned about the evidence, the tracking of contacts, the notification of cases,” said Etienne, ending the silence that the agency had maintained about the Nicaraguan situation.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado has warned that an out-of-control epidemic in neighboring Nicaragua would have consequences for all of Central America. More than 300,000 Nicaraguans reside in his country, including thousands of exiles who maintain relationships with their families within this country.

There are also speculations about Ortega’s health. The 74-year-old former guerrilla has not appeared in public for three weeks. Although he has been absent for long periods in the past, his disappearance in the midst of a global pandemic fuels rumors that he could be ill or personally terrified by the coronavirus.

“While the country is facing this enormous crisis, the Ortega Murillo family is hidden in a tourist complex. That is why Rosario Murillo only comes out on phone calls, ”said former guerrilla commander Dora María Téllez, one of the figures of the Sandinista dissent.

“The biggest problem is that Nicaragua has a dictatorship that does not take the pandemic seriously. It is incapable because they are distracted by their president’s own health,” said Manuel Orozco, an expert at the Inter-American Dialogue on Nicaraguan issues.

The country’s economic crisis – and the resulting lack of income – also means that the state’s capacity for action is very limited, he reasoned.

Ortega helped to overthrow the dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979 and was part of the Sandinista junta that replaced him after the triumph of the revolution. He was first elected president in 1984, lost power in 1990 but returned in 2007, after which he was re-elected twice, at the head of an increasingly autocratic government. His wife Rosario Murillo has been the main government spokesperson and since 2016 she is the vice president of Nicaragua.

The violent repression of police and paramilitaries against protesters who protested against Ortega from April 2018 left more than 328 dead. Hundreds of opponents were imprisoned and some 80,000 people fled the country, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The political crisis left some 2,000 million dollars in losses to the economy and collapsed the once reborn tourism.

The Nicaraguan government insists that the country only has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported, despite the fact that its borders remain open and infections are increasing in neighboring countries. The Cuban Health Ministry has said that two people arrived ill from Nicaragua, and a third tested positive this week after returning from Nicaragua.

“Nothing indicates that the problem that Spain, Italy and the United States have is not also repeated in Nicaragua,” epidemiologist Leonel Argüello told the AP.

Although the virus initially emerged in China during the winter, and there are some indications that it might not spread as easily when both temperature and humidity rise, scientists have said there is no evidence that this climate – common in Central America – significantly help to placate the outbreak by itself.

Murillo said Tuesday that the government is “protecting the health” of Nicaraguans, without giving details, and that South Korea donated a batch of 26,000 rapid test kits last Tuesday.

However, experts are concerned that the virus is spreading silently, as the government promotes street crowds and actively stops containment measures.

“All government measures go against the protocols of the World Health Organization,” said infectious disease specialist Carlos Quant. “The outlook is terrible.”

The Bishop of Matagalpa, in the north of the country, Rolando Álvarez, announced on April 5 the opening of medical dispensaries and a call center to provide information about the coronavirus. Hours later, he said that the Ministry of Health had prohibited him from carrying out this work.

Robbin Zeledon, 21, one of the top hitters in the first division, was suspended on March 26 for “lack of discipline” after saying he did not want to continue playing because he was concerned about the virus.

The Baseball League continued to play in nearly empty stadiums before stopping for Easter, but is scheduled to resume after the holidays. Murillo announced that on April 20 students should return to class and employees to their positions.