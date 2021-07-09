Due to lack of electricity, residents of Tepito close Eje 1 Norte

MEXICO CITY.- In protest of the lack of electricity supply, residents of the Morelos neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, protest in Eje 1 Norte Avenida Héroe de Granaditas, in the Tepito area.

There are at least 50 residents of Florida Street, who keep the road closed at the height of said street, awaiting personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

We are without light, it goes up, down and short. It was already soft (…) we already have more than a month with this problem, some houses have and others do not, my refrigerator and my ovens have already broken “, explained Manuel Meléndez, one of the affected neighbors.

The protesters detailed that they will not remove the blockade until they repair the damage to the transformer that affects the homes on Florida Street, between Eje 1 Norte and Caridad Street.

20:40 # CautionVial | The circulation of Eje 1 Norte in Florida continues to be closed by protesters. Vehicle cut is made from Paseo de la Reforma. #AlternativaVial Violeta y Platino. pic.twitter.com/Dot4nDFtjx – OVIAL_SSCCDMX (@OVIALCDMX) July 9, 2021

Elements of the Subsecretariat of Traffic Control of the Capital City Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), carry out roadblocks to channel motorists through alternative roads.

The SSC Road Advisor reported that the vehicular cut in Eje 1 Norte is made from Paseo de la Reforma, for which he recommended motorists to consider Violeta and Platino streets as road alternatives.

