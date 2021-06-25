Due to intense rain, Orange and Yellow alerts are activated in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The Orange Alert was activated due to the permanence of rain in Azcapotzalco, Gustavo A. Madero and Miguel Hidalgo for the afternoon of this Thursday.

This was reported by the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City who indicated that these demarcations foresee hail fall, rain of up to 49 millimeters and strong wind.

#AlertaNaranja is activated due to the permanence of a rain zone in the demarcations of @AzcapotzalcoMx, @TuAlcaldiaGAM and @AlcaldiaMHmx Stay informed and listen to our recommendations. # Prevention is Our Force pic.twitter.com/rRGuJcpHM1 – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 24, 2021

In addition, the Yellow Alert was activated for Cuauhtémoc, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco due to a forecast of hail, wind of up to 59 kilometers per hour and rain of up to 29 millimeters.

The SGIRPC indicated that this afternoon there is rain in Tláhuac, Milpa Alta, Xochimilco and Tlalpan and it is expected to extend over the next few hours.

#AlertaAmarilla is updated in @A_VCarranza. It is maintained in @AlcCuauhtemocMx, @ALaMagdalenaC, @TlalpanAl and @ XochimilcoAl. # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/eRnJdW5WKk – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 24, 2021

Tonight’s rains have already generated puddles and floods in different parts of the capital, you can consult the complete list of damages to the click on this link.

