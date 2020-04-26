People with hypertension are part of the population vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic and in Jalisco there are 1.2 million inhabitants with this disease.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Of the 300 confirmed until Friday at the Entity, 18% suffer from it.

The institution also recorded that Among the fatalities in the State, 60% corresponded to hypertensive patients.

On April 19, the Government of Jalisco determined that confinement for sanitary emergency is mandatory for this group, but also for people over 60, pregnant women, people with diabetes, chronic heart or lung disease, immunosuppression or with kidney or liver failure.

