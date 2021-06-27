Due to hurricane ‘Enrique’, rain is forecast in five states

At 10:00 am Central Mexico time, Hurricane “Enrique” remains in category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Its center was located approximately 190 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 245 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (km / h), gusts of 185 km / h and displacement north at 9 km / h.

During the next few hours, the cloud bands of this tropical cyclone will maintain the forecast of extraordinary rains (accumulated greater than 250 millimeters [mm] in 24 hours) for areas of Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán and Nayarit, and torrential punctuals (from 150. 1 to 250 mm) for regions of Guerrero.

#Meteorological Warning #Enrique remains as # Hurricane category 1 on the #SaffirSimpson scale. More information at: https://t.co/99vUs6NLMZ pic.twitter.com/F1G7AsOvR3 – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 27, 2021

The wind forecast from 80 to 100 km / h continues for the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, and from 70 to 90 km / h for the coast of Guerrero and Michoacán. Waves of 5 to 7 meters (m) of significant height will prevail in Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, and of 2 to 4 m in the coast of Guerrero, as well as probable formation of waterspouts in the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.

According to forecasts, during the afternoon of today, Sunday, and early tomorrow, Monday, the center of the tropical cyclone is expected to be closest to the coast of Jalisco, located approximately 130 km to the west -Southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, as a category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane prevention zones remain active from Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, to Manzanillo, Colima; tropical storm prevention zone from Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, to Punta de Mita, Nayarit, and a surveillance zone for tropical storm effects from Punta Mita to San Blas, Nayarit.

Due to the risk of landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, and overflows and floods in low areas due to the rains, the population of the aforementioned states and maritime navigation are urged to heed the warnings of the National Metereological Service (SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.

asc