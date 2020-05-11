Photo: Daniel Liriano while trimming the hair of José one of his clients, who thanked the service that was so valued at the historical moment of the pandemic.

Miramar, FL. –The barbershops and salons of Dominicans in the United States are the most sought after by clients who prefer these services that have become over the years a “country brand” in the Dominican Republic. But the COVID-19 pandemic has caused incalculable economic havoc among those who offer this type of service in Florida, with Daniel Liriano, one of them who, disturbed by the crisis, boldly decided to open his barber shop, Lion Style, in the City of Miramar .

Since these businesses did not have authorization at the time for their opening, almost immediately “authorities of the City of Miramar appeared”, who kindly invited him to close his barber shop and imposed two fines, one of US $ 65.00 and the other of US $ 100.00 for the offenses committed.

Liriano, who is one of those Dominican-Americans who have contributed to the economic growth and development of the United States, told this newspaper that “he made the decision to listen to the stories of his employees about the precarious economic situation that, like him, they were going through ”, while maintaining that“ the only thing he was looking for was resources to take the daily bread to his home and that of his colleagues in the barbershop. ”

Lion Style, located at 2212 S State Rd 7 in the City of Miramar, usually receives Hispanic, North American, and African American clients of all ages, many of them, Police officers from different departments, professionals from various areas, and members of the community, whom Daniel considers “almost like a family due to the commercial ties of many years.”

He clarified that “he did not want to call disorder, but rather, obtain the financial resources with his labor effort to pay his expenses and also continue operating with the corresponding protocols so as not to catch or infect his clients.”

Calling on the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, Daniel Liriano, this man from Santiago who started at the age of 14 in this field in New York City, where he “cut hair for those who crossed the street corners” and then hired in barbershops , expressed that “small entrepreneurs only want to be instructed on what protocol we can follow to give the best of ourselves to the United States.”

Several clients, maintaining the current social security measures, masks in hand, gloves and even visors, were groomed by the hands of Daniel Liriano and some of his barbers, moments before being closed again by the authorities of the City of Miramar, who, at all times, “they were very courteous towards all of them.”

Prior to opening, Daniel Liriano had carried out a complete disinfection of his famous barber shop and this past May 5 when he opened without authorization he managed to “peel some clients who had Afros in the 70’s style due to confinement for more than a month.”

How Daniel Liriano disinfected his business before opening

Popular barber

Born in the First Santiago of the New World in the Dominican Republic, Daniel Liriano, after exhausting a productive effort in the Big Apple, decided to settle in Florida, where in 2004 he managed to turn “his American dream into reality” by having his first barber shop, “His greatest trophy in life” in Miami Dade County. Then growing in this market, he finally moves to Broward County, where he owns Lion Style.

Now, after the experience and as a measure complying with the order of the authorities, despite the concern about “how the normal expenses of this business will be paid,” he said that “they will remain closed until further notice, supporting the # Stay at home by the good for all and becoming aware, praying for all those affected by the virus and hoping that God will protect them all. ”