Marcinho’s days at Botafogo seem to be more and more numbered. The club, facing the difficulty of renewing the contract with the right-back, which ends in December 2020, already works with the possibility of losing him for free at the end of the season.

For this reason, the Executive Football Committee is not against the idea of ​​selling Marcinho in the transfer window in the middle of the year. Even if the right-back goes for less than what the current market indicates that he is worth, the Glorioso board understands that this is still better than not taking anything by the 23-year-old.

Currently recovering from a knee injury, Marcinho has avoided talking to Botafogo about renewal issues. So far, the side, next to his staff, OTB Sports, have not responded to attempts by the Alvinegro board with any type of salary cap on the possible new contract.

The board also welcomes the use of Marcinho as a bargaining chip with another team from Brazil. In this case, however, any type of transaction and the arrival of another player would depend on the approval of coach Paulo Auutori and his coaching staff.

Botafogo has a clear stance in this situation: it will not do crazy finances to keep Marcinho for more years at Estádio Nilton Santos. In view of this, many members of the Executive Football Committee ‘threw in the towel’ and understood that the best option is to seek a definitive alternative for the full-back until the middle of the year. The intention is not to leave hands tied in the negotiation.

Created in the base categories of Botafogo, Marcinho has been in the main team since 2017. Last season, he was summoned to the Brazilian team for the friendly match against Senegal and Nigeria, in October, but he never got to the field.

FLAMENGO MONITORS THE PLAYER

One of the teams interested in Marcinho is Flamengo. Rubro-Negro is keeping an eye on the contractual situation of the right-back, but the stoppage of competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic ‘slowed down’ the Gávea club in such an issue.

At the moment, due to the consequent reduction in cash flow, the priority of Flamengo’s board of directors is the renewal of Jorge Jesus. Thus, the tendency is that no type of movement aimed at hiring is carried out by Rubro-Negro.

Marcinho’s name appeals to the Flamengo football department, which is looking for an option to be a direct alternative to Rafinha on the right side, as Rodinei, on loan from Internacional, did not entirely please Jorge Jesus and João Lucas, current immediate reserve, he is still considered young to assume such a responsibility.

