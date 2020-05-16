The attachment of approximately R $ 1.5 million was determined due to a debt with a company that rented generators in November and December 2014, the initial months of the arena’s operation.

Justice pledged about R $ 1.5 million that Allianz Parque will receive with Palmeiras matches. The decision is part of a lawsuit filed by Power Brasil, which rented generators in November and December 2014, exactly the first months of operation of the Verdão arena, managed by WTorre. The information is from the newspaper Estado de São Paulo.

Company that rented generators in the first months of operation of Allianz Parque charges debt (Arquivo Lance!)

Photo: Lance!

The decision was published on the 6th by Judge Carolina de Figueiredo Dorlhiac Nogueira, from the 38th Civil Court. The ruling says that Palmeiras, Allianz Seguros, who owns the naming rights of the stadium, the company that sells game tickets and those responsible for the parking lots at the venue have 30 days to deposit in court amounts that would be destined for the arena.

The lawsuit is filed against Real Arenas Empreendimentos Imobiliários S / A, which belongs to the WTorre group. The rental of generators between November and December 2014 would initially cost R $ 389 thousand. Power Brasil claimed non-payment and went to court. In April 2019, Real Arena’s accounts were blocked to pay off the debt, which was then valued at R $ 1,428,348.20, but the available amount found was only R $ 18,473.89. In November, the rights of Real Arenas were seized, which requested suspensive effect.

Closed since March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the arena gave up its structure for the National Vaccination Campaign against influenza influenza, on March 23. Without earning from the absence of football matches and events due to the pandemic, WTorre, manager of the arena, made a cut in the staff.

Allianz Parque announced that it will take advantage of this period without events to become a drive-in: with the approval of health authorities, it will allow cars to enter the lawn for people to watch movies, shows and lectures on their screens. It became possible to receive vehicles in the field due to the installation of the synthetic floor in February. It has not yet been announced when these cinema sessions, called “Arena Sessions”, will start.

