The Head of Government of the CDMX implemented the program that prevents cars from leaving the house, to reduce the number of people exposed to COVID-19 infections

Last Tuesday Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic began in Mexico, reason why, the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico He announced in the morning what would be the general measures that invite the population to stay home and abide by quarantine correctly.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced specific actions for the capital, especially in the car circulation in the city.

Through a video on social media, Sheinbaum announced that the Hoy No Circula program, will be mandatory in Mexico City for all motorists as of Thursday April 23, 2020 and until new notice, Regardless of the hologram that the cars carry.

For example, if a car’s sticker is green, it will not circulate on Thursdays, even if the car has a 00 hologram.

This measure aims to balance the essential departures of the population throughout the days of the week, although said measure excludes taxi drivers, cargo transportation, people with disabilities, cars that provide taxi service through an application, and vehicles driven by doctors. and duly identified health workers.

It should be noted that the measure has not been implemented for environmental reasons, but in order to reduce mobility in the country’s capital to avoid infections.

Regarding the transportation system of Mexico City, measures were announced that will also be implemented starting Thursday and consist of closing the Metro, Metrobús and light rail stations with little demand – around 20% of the stations – with the In order to increase the speed of transfers in very busy stations and avoid crowds. Concessioned transport and RTP will also increase frequencies to avoid crowds.

