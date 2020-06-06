Due to the negative effects of covid-19, considered as “The health emergency five times greater than the financial crisis experienced globally in 2008”, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) warned 100 million jobs have been lost in the sector.

Studies by the World Council reveal that the blow is profound, especially since in the last 10 years the growth of this industry has been higher than that of the world economy, in a context where the sector contributes 10.3 percent of the world Gross Domestic Product and generates one in four jobs on the planet.

The president and CEO of the WTTC, Gloria Guevara Manzo, said that in the face of the problem, regional coordination between countries is essential to promote the speedy recovery of tourist activity safely.

During his participation in the virtual forum “The future of tourism, South American vision”, organized by the South American Tourism Federation (Fedesud), he pointed out that only through cooperation between nations can the negative effects of the pandemic be faced.

He said that the joint work will allow a better implementation and homologation of travel protocols in the new normal, the exchange of experiences, the work between authorities and the private sector and, above all, the recovery of traveler confidence.

For Guevara Manzo, governments that provide timely support to the tourism sector will be the first to emerge from the economic crisis left by the covid-19 pandemic.

In this sense, he said that the World Council has identified four axes that will be fundamental for the recovery of tourist activity, among which is public-private coordination that allows the prompt revival of tourism.

In addition, the standardization of measures and reduction of time in airports, to improve the travel experience; the application of hygiene and sanitation protocols in hotels, airports and establishments, which provide confidence to the traveler; as well as the determined support of the governments to the tourist companies.

To drive the safe revival of tourism, the WTTC additionally announced a series of hygiene protocols to protect the health of travelers, as well as the Global Safety Stamp that grants destinations that adopt its standards of sanitization, with the support of international organizations.

