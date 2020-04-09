Tesla made the decision to reduce up to 30% the salary of its employees as a measure derived from the closure of its plants by the COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the coronavirus health crisis, Tesla will reduce temporarily up to 30% the salary of its employees to save costs before coronavirus. This decision will be implemented while some of its assembly plants cars remain closed due to the health crisis.

According to the El País portal, in the United States, staff with the position of vice president or higher will earn 30% less, while directors will receive 20% less, and the rest of the employees will receive 10% less salary, according to an internal statement to which Bloomberg had access.

For employees of Tesla who work or reside in plants outside the United States, similar leaves will also apply, except for those who perform critical tasks, while employees who cannot work from home will be dismissed without pay, although they will keep health insurance.

“This is a sacrifice shared by the entire company that will allow us to progress during these difficult times,” Tesla explained.

The company he runs Elon musk keeps its only US plant closed for the Covid-19 and plans to resume operations on May 4.

