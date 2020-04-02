Dustin Poirier

Coronavirus continues to cause event cancellations, now all events Combat in California are discarded until June.

The cancellation was revealed by ESPN the morning of this Thursday.

This includes boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, grappling and MMA, which cannot be done until June. The state will review the future of the discipline and if necessary extend it, if the virus continues to boom.

The California Athletic Commission it will not proceed with 22 events, and the one that will have the most impact will be UFC San Diego, which was scheduled for May 16 in Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California he May 16.

At the moment, it is not known if the organization will announce a new location, or will proceed to cancel the billboard after the current situation.

Also, two billboards of Bellator MMA were planned for the state of California including Bellator 242 Y Bellator 243 in the month of May. The organization based on Santa monica, has not spoken after the decision.

California It is not the first state to cancel all combat events, the Nevada Athletic Commission canceled scheduled events for the month of March.

It only remains to wait and see when it will be possible to resume the sports field after the difficult phase that everyone faces.