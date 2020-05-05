Of the Writing

This time it was the coronavirus pandemic that caused a new cancellation of the NFL in Mexico. If in 2018 the unfortunate state of the Azteca stadium court was what prevented the fulfillment of the game scheduled for the fall, this time the health emergency will again leave our country out of the league calendar and will be replaced by 2021.

The NFL made the decision to reschedule the entire 2020 season in the United States to ensure sanitary protocols for teams, staff, and professional football fans, after consulting the landscape with team owners, national and local governments, the Players Association, health authorities and international partners.

After considerable analysis, we believe that the decision to play all of our matches in the country this season is the right one for our players, our clubs and all of our fans in the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, said the Executive Vice President of the NFL and chief strategy officer Christopher Halpin.

We greatly appreciate the support of our government partners and stadiums in Mexico and the UK, who agree with this decision, and look forward to returning for the games in both countries for the 2021 season, he said.

The statement particularly thanks fans outside the United States, where Mexico occupies a strategic place as it is the second global market in the NFL, according to the organization itself, there are 25 million fans in this country that follow the season and are loyal consumers of all marketing around; Before them, the league agrees to continue serving and maintaining social and aid programs in this emergency context by Covid-19.

In addition to four games to be played in the United Kingdom, the sixth official NFL game was scheduled at the Azteca stadium (the 2018 one was canceled), where the Arizona Cardinals would be local and the rival was to be defined.

The cancellation of massive events and global mobilization created a context that made this match unlikely, in a year in which major events such as the Tokyo Olympics and the Euro Cup have been postponed.

In this regard, the president of Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga, spoke about the implications of organizing a game like this at the Azteca stadium and the considerations for deciding to postpone it.

In recent weeks we have been in contact with the NFL and its team of collaborators, Az-carraga said in the statement; “There is a coincidence that in order for the fans in Mexico and the tens of thousands of tourists who visit our country – due to the game – it is convenient to defer this year’s game.”

The decision was not an easy one, but the well-being of everyone who attends the game is our priority. With this, the Azteca stadium, as the official headquarters, plans to receive the NFL, its teams and the huge fans of this sport in 2021 and 2022, added the president of Televisa.

