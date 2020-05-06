74 percent of companies in Jalisco have made staff cuts, and 69 percent made or will make labor agreements with their workers due to the contingency by Covid-19, revealed the third survey of the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic ( Coparmex) in the State, held in late April. Read: Tourist Tianguis postponed until 2021

The layoffs are around 10 to 25 percent of the workforce; the majority in operational, production and sales areas.

The losses estimated by the companies since the start of the containment measures on March 31 amount to 50 percent on average, mainly due to damages in the supply chain, lack of liquidity, operational problems, derived from the rearrangement of the production lines , poorly channeled public programs, and the closure for not being included in essential activities, which affects 28 percent of the participants.

Read: Gatell: Peak of epidemic will be on May 8

Read: AMLO promises 100 billion monthly in credits and supports

Those most affected are micro, small and medium-sized companies.

To circumvent the situation, 15 percent mentioned that they have requested or will request support from a public institution; 96 percent expressed that of the Government of Jalisco and the remaining 4 percent, of the Federal.

Other measures they have implemented are administrative, schedule and role restructuring; intensification of sanitary measures; home office; diversification of products and services, negotiations with clients, suppliers and banks; new marketing strategies and agreements with collaborators.

Most of the strategies are concentrated in the administrative and operations part in the short term. Advertising plans are also being transformed, as well as innovation in new products and services.

The survey also revealed that there is a bad perception of the measures that the Federal Government has taken to confront the situation; 78 percent consider their work to be bad and not addressing the problem, while 22 percent rate it as fair to good.

“There is a perception on the part of the business sector that the federal government has not implemented a clear containment strategy, so there is an urgent need to work on organizing and requesting proposals through a positioning system,” Coparmex said in the presentation of results.

On the other hand, 83 percent of the companies consulted consider that the work of the State Government has been fair to very good, and only 17 percent disapprove of the measures it implemented.

As for the economic recovery, 71 percent consider that it will be slow, from 2021 onwards; 28 percent consider that it will be moderate, at the end of 2020, and only 1 percent consider that it will be fast, and it will happen during the first half of 2020.

.