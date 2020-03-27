The bank launched a Support Program for its clients in order to mitigate the effects related to the economic situation linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In order to mitigate the effects related to the economic situation related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, BBVA México will give four months of capital and interest for various products to its clients.

He explained that the above is considered for products auto credits, mortgage loans, payroll credit, personal loans, credit cards, simple credit for SMEs, business credit cards.

“For BBVA Mexico, the priority will always be the well-being of its clients, collaborators and society in general, for this reason it launches a Support Program that will be available to all its clients in order to mitigate the effects related to the economic situation linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country“

The financial institution informed that it will make available a fixed payment plan to reduce the amount of monthly payments by credit card for customers who require it.

He indicated that he will suspend the collection of commissions for low billing at Point of Sale Terminals (POS), in support of businesses, and for larger business customers will offer different support plans suitable for each situation.

According to a BBVA Mexico statement, in all cases, to make use of these benefits, it is necessary be up to date in the payment of credits as of February 28.

In order to guarantee the adequate level of service in this time of contingency, the “contact center” will be ready from April 2 to receive requests to join the program.

To request any of these supports, the interested party only have to dial 55-5226-2663 and 55-1054-8020 from next April 2. (Ntx)