The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the auto industry, car sales are plummeting, and manufacturers offer incredible deals to drive sales.

This time for many people is the worst season to buy a new car, even to make auto insurance payments.

Faced with this problem, most auto insurances are looking to provide some relief to their clients. Allstate and American Family Insurance said earlier this week that their auto insurance clients would get a discount because their clients drove less. Since then, other auto insurers like Geico, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, USAA, Nationwide, Travelers Y Farmers they started offering similar discounts.

The current situation of almost everyone makes us stay locked up at home to avoid the spread of the dangerous coronavirus, this means that many people do not go out to work, do not make a profit and these kinds of discounts are a great relief in these times.

Discounts are typically around 15% of your next bill, some for April, some for April and May, and at least one on your next six-month premium.

It is not yet known when this pandemic will stop and these spending adjustments can be very helpful while everything is regularized.

