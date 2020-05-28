Palmeiras is more united this year. The statement is from Dudu, pointing out that the relationship between all the players got closer with the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, hired for 2020 after a 2019 without titles with Luiz Felipe Scolari and Mano Menezes in charge of the team.

Dudu stated that Vanderlei Luxemburgo increased the union of the squad of Palmeiras (Agência Palmeiras / Divulgation)

– At Palmeiras, we are a family. We are even closer, after Vanderlei arrived. We know that we need this to win titles and have a good season. We are even sad to spend this distant moment of the cast. We hope it will pass quickly and get back to the players and those who work at the club. We miss you very much – said the striker, in a live promoted on the Instagram accounts of the club and the sponsor Crefisa.

Champion of two Brazilians, four Paulistas and a Rio-São Paulo Tournament at the club, Vanderlei Luxemburgo returned to Palmeiras promising to make Dudu more participative on the field, including charging more goals from the star. And the number 7 indicated that the coach can help him in an evolution that he has shown since his signing five years ago.

– I’ve been evolving since 2015. Vanderlei is a great trainer, winner. Everyone who passed his hand was successful, and he wants to do this to me, wants to make me more participatory, charges me to score more goals. And not only me, all players need to hear what they have to become a successful and hard-working coach – commented Dudu.

– He has already won several titles at Palmeiras and, this year, he is eager to be champion again. We hope to achieve this with him. When everything comes back, may we help you succeed and, at the end of the year, me, Vanderlei, players, fans, everyone will be happy. It is what we need – completed.

Despite the praise, Dudu said that it is still not possible to evaluate the work of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The striker, two-time Brazilian champion and winner of a Brazil Cup, points out that he managed to take advantage, in some way, of all the coaches who commanded him at the club.

– I always got along well with all the coaches. Everyone who came to Palmeiras always gave me confidence, and I try to learn a little more with each one. I have affection for Felipão who, since Grêmio, helped me. Cuca also helped me a lot and even Alberto (Valentim), who spent a short time as a coach. With each one, I learned a little. It is not yet possible to talk about Vanderlei, it is a short time of work, but it has been a very good experience with him and his commission – he praised.

