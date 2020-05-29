Hired by Palmeiras in 2015, Dudu knows he already knows the club alviverde. One of the leaders of the squad, he feels the players more united since the arrival of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, something he considers essential to fight for titles.

“After Vanderlei arrived, we got even closer. We know we need this to win titles and have a good season. So, this Palmeiras family is very important to us,” said Dudu on live broadcast on the club and Crefisa profiles on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

At 68 years of age, the experienced Vanderlei Luxemburgo treats the little striker, the main player of the squad, with attention. In the coach’s view, if he increases his decision-making power on the field, Dudu is able to dream of the Brazilian national team and the World Cup.

“Vanderlei is a great coach, a winner. All the players who passed his hand were successful in the teams and he is wanting to do this to me at Palmeiras. He wants to make me more participative in the game, he is charging me to score more goals”, said the attacker.

Admired by Dudu, Vanderlei Luxemburgo is one of the main coaches in the history of Palmeiras, since he won the Paulista Championship (1993, 1994, 1996 and 2008), the Brazilian Championship (1993 and 1994) and the Rio-São Paulo Tournament (1993). Optimistic, Dudu thinks about contributing to increase the professor’s already extensive gallery of trophies.

“I hope he can repeat this year with us as well. We know that he won several titles at Palmeiras and is eager to be champion again for the club. We hope to be able to do it together with him this year,” said Dudu.

Sports Gazette

