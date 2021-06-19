Dudek: “Lewandowski is the best in the world … with his club”

Jerzy dudek is a legend in Poland. Defended 60 times the goal of the polish national team and at the club level, among other achievements, won the historic Liverpool Champions going back to Milan in 2004 and was a Luxury substitute for Casillas during his time at Madrid. The former goalkeeper attends AS to analyze his feelings before today’s game.

First, tell us what your life is like now. Are you still linked to football?

Now I am not involved in any football team. I am helping a little my brother who is a coach at Sandecja Nowy Sacz, a team from Poland, and I work for television as an expert. We still have a football school in Krakow. And that is. Enjoying my life, you know. Still fit to play soccer, on the team of legends of course. Because we also play legends for Liverpool. Now we are waiting for the pandemic to end and we can meet again and play some good and legendary games for Liverpool and perhaps Real Madrid as well.

How do you see Poland in this championship?

We expected a victory against Slovakia in the first match. We had the best possible scenario: playing, say, against the weakest team in the group on debut. We didn’t want to start against Sweden or Spain. Unfortunately we lost that game and now the whole country is sad about it. We have a new coach, he hasn’t had much time to get the best out of the team, although this performance was clearly not the best. Poland’s performance was really poor, from the goalkeeper to the midfielders and all the way to Lewandowski, it was a mediocre performance and we couldn’t hurt a very good team like the Slovak. By very good team I mean group performance. They were very strong together and afterwards they had very good individual performances, such as Skriniar and Dubravka. Now we are waiting for Spain …

Do you think Lewandowski is the best in the world right now? Poland must take advantage of its level …

In Poland we see that we have two Lewandowskis. On the one hand, the one who plays for Bayern and does absolutely incredible football, scoring goals and breaking records. On the other, the one who plays with the Polish national team, especially in big tournaments like Euro Cups and World Cups. Before the tournament Lewy had incredible statistics, he was breaking goal records with Bayern and also with the national team … But this is always bad news for us, because when he has a good season with his club it is difficult for him to play for the national team in the big teams. tournaments. It looks like the same is going to happen this year and it will be very disappointing for him because we have two tough games ahead of us against strong opponents like Spain and Sweden. It seems that we will not go to the second round, which is always the goal for us, to go through the group round and use the best forward in the world, as you say. In my opinion right now he is the best nine in the world now, but with his club, because in the national team he is different and he knows it. He wants to change it, he is talking a lot with his teammates, but it seems very difficult to have the same Lewandowski in Poland as in Bayern. But without a doubt he is a very good striker.

You are a legend in Poland. Has the level of the Polish national team risen a lot compared to what it was in your time?

In my time we started in 2002, that was the first time we went to a World Cup after 16 years, in Korea and Japan. Everything was new to us. We were young, without experience in the big tournaments. We made some mistakes in preparation. We had a really good team spirit and a good group of players. Almost everyone played in Europe and comparing our team with the current one is very easy: we were not the weakest team, the only thing we did not have is a Robert Lewandowski. We had Olisadebe, who was a really good striker, he scored goals, but we were missing someone like Lewandowski. That’s the difference, that Lewy makes a difference. But even so, Poland has only had one good tournament: the Euro 2016 in France. There we took advantage of the fact that we were not in the strongest group and then we beat Switzerland on penalties. Then we lost to Portugal, who were champions, and we did it on penalties. That has been the best tournament of this new era. Before and after that, something has always been missing. Sometimes physical preparation was lacking, sometimes the environment, because when you don’t win the environment is not the best. This year we were hoping to play a great role in the Eurocup but it seems like it’s going to be really difficult to get past the group. We’ll see… We can still be third, although we have to achieve a good result against Spain and definitely against Sweden.

Does it give Poland many options to beat Spain?

When you see the Spain-Sweden you see that there are possibilities. You know that you are going to have one or two occasions, you have to take advantage of them to obtain a good result. But the first thing is to play for real. To be compact defensively, like Sweden did, with great defensive performance. In that case you can look for some counterattacks and set pieces, because that’s the only way you can hurt Spain. If you want to score goals you need the ball, but it is very, very difficult to have the ball, you need to mentalize yourself for a really difficult night, in which you have to run without the ball all the time and wait… Make no mistake and wait for the only chance. Of course, everyone in Poland is waiting for this match, because you can defend 90 minutes and in a good action score a goal, but that’s very difficult and I don’t think Poland has many options against Spain. Everything will depend on the day and how the players feel. A priori, it seems that the Spanish have much more to offer on the field than Poland.

What did you think of the absence of Sergio Ramos?

It was a big surprise when I heard that Sergio was not going to the Eurocup. He has been the captain for a long time. I know that Luis Enrique has spoken with him, he has explained everything and it seems that between them everything is fine. He had a very tough season, but he was ready for this championship. You know that you don’t play many games for your club, Real Madrid, but deep down you have this great tournament in your head. I think Sergio was working very hard to get on the list and in the end he was very disappointed. I was very surprised by his absence, because even if he doesn’t play he is a fantastic motivator, knowing what to do on and off the pitch. Somehow you may need him during this tournament.

You coincided with the champion Spain of 2008. Do you see this team much inferior to that one?

In 2007 I had a great opportunity, because I came to Madrid with Iker, Rulo, Sergio, Guti … I saw the transformation of the Spanish team: 2008, 2010, 2012 … They became world champions and twice in Europe, it was great to see how those players grew mentally and physically. They created a very good mix of players between those who played in Spain and abroad. They had different characteristics and approaches to the game than you see in Spain and that combination gave the best mixed talent. They had a good relationship between the footballers and, of course, they were talented. This Spanish team has a somewhat lower level, I do not want to say that it is the worst Spanish team of the last 12 years because they may have their best moment in the future. It is a young team that needs time, although they are under pressure because Spain is always competitive and the fans always see Spain winning the European Championship or the World Cup. This group of players needs time. After time passes, you must get results to be able to compare yourself with the generation of 2008, 2010 and 2012. It is still a team away, the football they propose is still there, they continue with the ball all the time, killing opponents with so many passes… They create many opportunities, but they don’t take advantage of them and that is a big problem for Spain. They have to be smarter, sometimes it is more sensible not to take those risks because it is frustrating to create opportunities and not convert them.

Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres… Do you like young players from Spain?

They have many young people. You mention Ferran and Olmo, but they have many others in foreign clubs, which is unusual because Spanish players used to play in Spain before. Spain was always very strong in youth and then it was difficult for them to make the leap to the big teams, so it is nice to see those young players with that technical quality. They need time, of course, and Gerard Moreno, for example, is fantastic and they have a good goalkeeper. There is talk of De Gea, but Simón is very talented. They need patience, score more goals and get results. I was always a great fan of Spanish football, although I hope they don’t have a good result against Poland (laughs).

Finally… A forecast for the match.

This is always difficult, because the heart says one thing and the head another. I wish to have the same result as Sweden. A 1-1, if we get it right. If we play compact in defense we can have that result. My heart tells me that we can still get a point in this match, but my head tells me that we don’t have much to do, that the only possible winner is Spain. Everybody says that, but maybe the heart is right this time.