DuckDuckGo and Brave have already spoken out against it and are going to block it

Google, which bases its business on advertising, has decided to do away with cookies. Instead he raised the use of FLoC, his own alternative that he says is almost as effective but more private. However, not all agree. DuckDuckGo and Brave have actually already declared war on him.

As we saw at the time, FLoC refers to ‘Federated Learning of Cohorts’, a system based on trust tokes for identify users and group them into different interests. If advertisers want to continue collaborating with Google, they will have to adapt this system as opposed to cookies, because Google says there is no going back.

War on FLoC

While cookies track the user’s activity throughout the web to indicate it to advertisers, FLoC does this by grouping them into groups with common interests. Therefore, a user can be identified as belonging to interest groups or by demographics. This information ends up being sent to other web pages and advertisers. For example, if I surf the net, Google’s FLoC would tell the webs “This user with X identifier is within the interest groups of ‘New Zealand’, ‘tattoos’,’ technology ‘,’ man ‘and’ between 25 and 30 years’ “.

Using Chrome or logging into an account Google automatically activates this new system. This is something that other companies that promote privacy by flag in their philosophy do not quite like. The DuckDuckGo search engine recently announced that they are going to block its use, something similar has been done by the Brave browser.

DuckDuckGo’s recommendation is not to use Chrome entirely, but since that’s not always a viable option for all users, they have more solutions. They say that their Chrome extension will now block FLoC interactions in addition to cookies as before. Of course, your DuckDuckGo Search doesn’t participate in FLoC either.

In the case of Brave indicate that they are already blocking FLoC by default in the test versions of your browser for Android. His point here is that it “promotes a false notion of what privacy is and why privacy is important” according to Brave officials. Reason? Google with FLoC implies that privacy is not tracking the user individually between web pages, Brave says that the violation of privacy is any sharing of private information without the consent of the user. The tastes and preferences of the user, even in groups, is also private information according to Brave.

Via | DuckDuckGo and Brave