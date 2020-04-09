The resurgence of platform titles has been increased, without a doubt, by the work of independent developers and distributors, driven, on many occasions, by the desire to return to us the most classic gameplay present in its golden era. Ratalaika’s friends are a clear example of this, and that’s why they keep on giving everything so that we don’t get bored during confinement. On this occasion, and from the hand of the independent study Green Dinosaur Games, we are presented Duck Souls +, a dizzying platform title for Nintendo Switch in which we control a brave duck. Pixelated and uncomplicated fun in its purest form. Or at least, that’s how we are sold. Ready to check, in this analysis, if we are right? Patoss uh uh, you will not lose with the deal uh uh … Duck adventures for a while uh uh.

Much of Celeste and not so much of Souls

It is not the first time that we see our brave and brave duck at work. Duck Souls was released on PC back in September 2018. Now, Nintendo Switch users receive, under the tagline “+”, which aims to be the definitive version. We are before a title of platforms in which we control a cute duckling kitten whose mission, after acquiring powers granted by Duck Souls themselves (and their golden cherry) and which are nothing like Madeline’s in Celeste, is none other than breaking through different levels to find the whereabouts of all the eggs of its kind (of which we are, unfortunately, the last). And no, let’s get confused, the duck is cute, the eggs are cute, but everything else is a death trap designed to finish us off at the first change. It is true that, if we attend to their control system (reduced to just two buttons, jump and launch) can seem quite simple. And it may be so in its playable base. However, and although he moves away from the surname Souls from another title whose name I do not want to remember, we are not facing a particularly simple adventure (especially in its highest difficulty mode).

During the adventure we have had to run, jump or dodge more than 20 obstacles in our path (among which are fireballs, spikes or treacherous missiles) and some other item (rather a cherry that gives us an extra charge) the length and breadth of their 100 levels. It is true that the phases themselves are extremely short, as long as we manage to complete them the first time, and we already anticipate that on this trip, and as the late Sir Terry Pratchett would say, death is an inseparable companion. As if all of the above were not more than enough, we have a last handicap, since some levels count, it is worth the redundancy, with a timer that forces us to complete them within a certain period. Counting, yes, with save points in different parts of each level (one as a general rule and some more if the phase is somewhat more extensive) to continue from them if we fall in combat. Luckily, the difficulty is not interpreted here as a frustrating element, at least in excess, but as quite a challenge that ends up being really addictive as soon as we dive a little duck into this proposal.

Duck Souls + has two levels of difficulty, normal and difficult (the latter being the one that really poses a real challenge). Being able to play both, both in classic mode and with a zoom that focuses on our character, thus reducing our field of vision. On the other hand, we have at our disposal a total of 20 hats different that, in addition to serving as collectibles, are perfect for customize our brave and flirty duck. In relation to its durability, we can say that of “much quack but no echo.” And we are facing an extremely short game. Something that pretends to be compensated by a difficult difficulty mode which is where, really, we are faced with a real challenge. However, having to repeat the same levels to lengthen their duration somewhat may not be to everyone’s liking.

Pixel art, good music and lots of cuack

We are facing a classic platform adventure that has opted for a simple one, even more powerless, but effective, pixel art, and for one colorful color palette as fundamental elements with which to shape your visual section. 100 levels created and, what is more important, thought one by one and manually, as if it were a craft job. That care and detail can be seen in details, at first glance as small as the names that each of these levels bear. Names that can be read at the beginning and that say phrases like «Be Kung-Fu», «Ohana means family» or «Happy Birthday, Ana» (in clear reference to our editorial partner Ana. Congratulations?)

Entering sonorous terrain, at all times, and to liven up the busy journey, we are accompanied by a BSO that, unlike other titles in which its strident rhythm makes us even more nervous, it lets itself be heard, presenting some nice, nice tunes and that they successfully emulate great titles of this genre. In addition, and although in a game of these characteristics it turns out, beyond the winks with the names, something secondary, all the texts of the game are in perfect Spanish.

Duck Souls. A classic DUCK shapes

We can say, without fear of being wrong, that Duck Souls + is one of those games that make its proposal clear from the first second of the game. A title of pixelated and colorful platforms with a BSO that accompanies correctly throughout the adventure and a difficulty as high as addictive are its different levels. It is true that it is quite short, but it is no less true to say that the best essences are usually kept in small jars. In addition, its reduced price (on sale for less than 4 euros) can be an incentive to tackle this direct, friendly adventure with no pretense other than having fun. And, for better or for worse, there is not much more story to tell. The question now is to know if … will you be willing to accept the challenge?

We have analyzed Duck Souls thanks to a digital code provided by Ratalaika Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

Duck adventures for LITTLE time uh uh

Duck Souls + is a proposal that pays homage to classic platform titles and that, under a wrapping of color, pixels and pleasant sounds, presents us with a playable challenge as short as it is intense … complete its 100 levels!

PROS

A careful artistic section, both visual (pixelart) and sound

Relentless fun. Platforms in this cigar

His proposal is really addictive

CONS

Extremely short

Difficult mode features a disproportionate jump that can scare fewer patients

Some extra game mode wouldn’t have gone wrong

