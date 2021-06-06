Duck Dynasty’s Bella Robertson Is Married

Bella Robertson is officially a married woman.

The Duck Dynasty star, 18, wed her fiancé of less than one year, Jacob May, on Saturday, June, 5, in a ceremony in West Monroe, Louisiana in front of family and friends, many of whom shared photos and videos on social media.

The bride wore a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a cathedral-length veil, as she and Jacob, wearing a dark gray suit and no tie, exchanged vows under a large tent. Bella later changed into a square-neck mermaid-style white gown for the rustic chic reception, which featured plenty of dancing as well as a massive fireworks display.

Before the wedding, Bella posted a photo of herself and Jacob to Instagram, along with the hashtag, “#MARRYMEMAYO.” Followers in the reality star’s comment section gushed over Bella’s special day.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Happy wedding day Bella !!!! We love you !!! Gorgeous lady.” Her daughter, Natasha bure, added, “Most stunning bride !!!!!” YouTubers and twins Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight posted from their joint account, “CANT WAIT TO SEE YA MARRIED.”