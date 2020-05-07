Duchess of Cambridge Kate launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to send photos of their current daily lives and the work of “Helpers and Heroes” that mark the country in isolation due to the new coronavirus.

The “Hold Still” project, run by the National Portrait Gallery in London, aims to document the mood and spirits of the population during the six-week confinement during which they were forced to restrict their movements and meetings.

The UK has the highest number of official deaths due to the new coronavirus in Europe, according to data released on Tuesday, and there has been widespread support for health professionals and others who are doing essential work since measures were taken to try to contain the disease. Covid-19 outbreak.

Kate, the gallery’s patron and photographer, said the project seeks to record the “resilience, bravery, kindness” that people experience in such extraordinary times.

“We were all impressed by some of the incredible images we saw, which gave us an indication of the experiences and stories of people across the country,” she said in a statement.

“Some desperately sad images show the human tragedy of this pandemic and other encouraging images showing people coming together to support the most vulnerable.”

Kensington Palace said there will be a digital display of the 100 selected photos.

