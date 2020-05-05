Convinced that the fire that has been affecting the Duquesa landfill for a week is not a fortuitous event, the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said yesterday that the effects of the smoke on the population will be seen in the coming weeks.

He recalled that the incidence rate of respiratory diseases in the country is 0.65 and 1.16 percent and that it will be in the next week when the epidemiological report will be updated in this regard, which will allow determining its effects with measurements on real bases.

He recalled that the patients affected by COVID -19 and those who suffer from respiratory diseases are different, but it may be the case that a person with the flu or respiratory symptoms is exacerbated by their condition due to smoke, so that situation can affect the two types of patients.

“The gases that accumulate there make this type of open-air dump, and especially when you don’t have the necessary drainage for those gases, that any spark ignites them and from the way it has been presented I understand that for me it is evidence that it is something provoked, “he said.

He stressed that the presidential commission that works with the issue has met on several occasions, since that problem deserves a solution in the short, medium and long term.

The fire has been registered in the Duquesa landfill since the afternoon of last Tuesday. The Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Environmental Protection is carrying out an investigation but the causes have not yet been determined.

Fire and smoke

Yesterday the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín, affirmed that the fire in the landfill is controlled by 60% and the smoke by 40%. The official announced that the government institutions will give their full support to the municipalities of Greater Santo Domingo until the flames are extinguished.

“Our objective for the next few hours is to continue advancing, eliminating fire sources until achieving complete extinction in the Duquesa landfill,” he said.

Yesterday Pepín met with President Danilo Medina and gave him a report on the actions related to controlling the fire.

Firefighters receive reinforcement

Follow the fire.

The Fire Corps of at least 27 municipalities have joined the work to put down the fire that started last Tuesday.

Prepare area.

To avoid chaos in garbage collection and dumping, an area was prepared.

.